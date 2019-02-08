You Can Start These 6 Waste Management Businesses In 2019

One can earn good revenue from waste management business besides creating positive impacts in the society

February 8, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Managing waste and reusing it in a cost-effective way has turned into a jostling task now. The regime has been seeking practices to entirely use waste and manage increasing landfills. Lack of waste management solutions and increasing waste pose a threat to the surroundings. Disposed wastes on streets and landfills breed bacteria as well as increase proximity of ailments. Today, large oodles of waste are being generated in each and every corner of the world. Recycling this waste is imperative so as to lead a better and safer life.

Other than imbibing cleanliness, initiating waste management startups can also help regulate the waste. One can earn good revenue from waste management business besides creating positive impacts in society. One does not require a large amount of capital to initiate a waste management business. A moderate saving would be sufficed to kick-start the business. However, one should recognize the different types of waste management businesses and accordingly choose one.

1. Scrap Business

The scrap business is sought-after as well as a lucrative business in the country. Manufacturers vastly use scrap material to reproduce different metal objects and further, it is a cost-effective way. Seeing the huge demand for manufactures, one can initiate an export business of scrap material. One can garner metal from scavengers and other small dealers and later, export the metal to foreign manufacturers. In this way, an entrepreneur can earn a large sum of money with minimal investment.

2. Electronic Recycling Business

Once the electronic items break down, many people dispose of the electronics. People are not aware that electronics can be repaired and refurbished. Thus, starting a business in electronic recycling can be good. Other than refurbishing electronics on one’s own, selling the large accumulated chunk of broken down electronics is also an option. So, there are two vocations available under the business that is: dealer and manufacturer.

3. Plastic Recycling Business

Plastic is a non-biodegradable item and thus, can be recycled. It can be melted down and remoulded into different shapes. At the moment, enormous products come in plastic coverings, which are disposed of later.

For garnering plastics items and melting them into definite shapes, one requires a huge amount of plastic. One needs to build contacts with scavengers who can collect and sell the plastic items at a lesser rate.

4. Rubber Recycling Business

Similar to plastic accumulation, rubber is also a sought-after product in the market. Rubber is mainly used to make railway equipment, plastic products and lots more. By collecting disposed of rubber articles, one can start the rubber recycling business or else, sell the accumulated chunk of rubber to manufactures at a high price.

5. Medical Waste Disposal Business

A large amount of waste is generated in the medical industry, throughout the year. This waste needs to be regulated; otherwise, it gives rise to diseases and epidemics. The medical professional disposes of many things namely blood, fetus, dead cells and even, body parts. The medical waste should be disposed of properly and for this, one can start a medical waste disposal business.

6. Oil Spill Cleanup Business

In oil extracting areas, oil spillage happens while extracting the oil. The companies, which engage in oil mining areas, require oil spill cleaning services. Primarily, the cleaning services help to remove spillage marks which are caused by offshore oil mining processes.

Entrepreneurs can start the aforementioned waste management startups. These waste management solutions do not require a large amount of financial capital. Further, one does not require a skill set to initiate a waste management business. With little guidance and industry knowledge, one can start the aforementioned waste management businesses.