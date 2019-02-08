These 5 Grooming Brands Are Changing India's Outlook Towards Men's Lifestyle

Forget Gillette and Old Spice, these Indian brands deserve your attention more!

Gone are the days when men were the least bothered about their looks and hardly cared about hygiene. Men’s grooming has come a long way. Spraying your body with cologne and patting aftershave during shower does not make up for sophistication that one really requires while going out every day. Maintaining good looks today symbolizes one’s lifestyle.

Using a good shaving cream and razor can work wonders for how a person looks. While brands like Old Spice and Gillette have been leading the space for years, a number of Indian players have also explored the space and deserve your attention more. Entrepreneur India brings to you 5 Indian men’s grooming brand that is disrupting the space with their products:

Bombay Shaving Company

The Delhi-based brand is creating ripples in the men’s grooming space with its variety of products. Their six-part shaving kit that includes a razor, blades, brush, pre-shave scrub, shaving cream and a post-shave balm works as a differentiator for this brand. The startup recently raised an undisclosed amount in Series A funding led by Colgate-Palmolive Asia Pacific Limited.

Beardo

As the name suggests, the platform promotes better care for the beard. Backed by Suneil Shetty, the brand keeps the facial hair shiny and well groomed through its beard and moustache creams and shampoos. Their pocket-sized product packaging adds onto the convenience quotient while travelling. Marico Ltd acquired 45 per cent in Beardo in 2017.

The Man Company

Emami backed The Man Company is one stop shop for all men’s grooming needs. From body washes to shaving creams and beard combs, the brand caters to all the needs, that too in a natural way. Apparently, TMC uses only natural ingredients in their products and all their products are SLS and paraben free.

LetsShave

The men’s grooming product maker entered the market as a platform that aggregates quality razors at affordable prices before launching its own line of shaving products, for men and women including India's first 6 blade razor. Korean shaving company Dorco made its first India bet by acquiring 10 per cent stake in the startup for an undisclosed amount.

Ustraa

The grooming brand by Happily Unmarried entered the market to offer slightly premium products. The quirky startup deals in products ranging from body and face wash to shaving creams. Their products are available in various fragrances; are SLS and paraben free. Ustraa works on a subscription plan model and is one of the only brands that offer a variety of subscription plans.