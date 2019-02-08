High Power Battery In Smartphones Is The Sweet Spot That Can Change The User's Experience

Longer battery life in the smartphones is the requirement but these drastic innovations require their own long and in-depth Research & Development

February 8, 2019

High power battery is a significant feature that changes the way you look at a smartphone. Your phone requires a smart battery which promises extensive usage without causing any glitch in your work. Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to say a phone with longer battery life definitely earns more brownie points and gets picked up from the racks.

Just a simple battery is changing the whole ball game of the smartphone industry. While at one point having an average life battery was all we needed. With technology our need is growing and so is the need for the developers to design a powerful battery.

Talking about the present time and patron’s expectation Mandeep Arora, Co-founder UBON said that a consumer often expects that can offer a longer battery life but these drastic innovations require their own long and in-depth Research & Development.

Going Wireless

In recent time there has been a shift in the market, with wireless gadgets becoming a trendy thing.

“Battery technology advancements are lagging far behind while power consumption rate is increasing as consumers demand from their devices is highest in the era. To meet the expectations of the fast-moving world, we have moved one step ahead by employing the latest technology possible. The focus has shifted to wireless products & turbochargers. Tech companies are deploying technologies to manufacture self-charging solar batteries and self-charging solar products. We need to make wireless power available everywhere, so battery life and charging rates no longer act as a critical barrier in mobile devices as our devices are always on charging mode. You can ditch the wire, use your gadget and still have full battery all day,” explained Arora.

Not Compromising On Battery Life:

Considering the fast life we are living today, our lives rely a lot on our phones. So having a power packed battery is a must.

“Being an entry-level budget smartphone, it is our responsibility to cater to our target audience with the best technology in our smartphones. We understand that smartphone is the basic requirement in today’s time and how unequipped one feels if their smartphone runs out of battery in the middle of the day,” says Sudhir Kumar CEO of Tambo and GOME's smartphones.

Explaining further Kumar explained, feature phone is used as secondary phones by many today, for the sole reason of packing enough battery for longer hours.

“We are trying to ensure that it has all the requirements of the needs of the office-goer, or the student, or the millennials. For us, customer convenience is paramount. We have recognized the need for the feature phone’s basic requirement of high power battery and the R&D team is consistently working towards how we can create a powerful device packing advanced features but also not comprising of the battery life,” he adds.

Stronger Battery, Cooling Technology for Gaming Experience:

While battery plays a vital role in normal smartphones, when it comes to gaming, cooling goes parallel with it. To put it simply the basic need for a dedicated smartphone is for the battery to last long and give uninterrupted gaming experience and for the device and not to heat while long hours of gaming. Both the factors are directly related to each other, as the cooling technology present in gaming smartphones help in keeping the device cool and in-turn ensure lesser battery drainage during long hours of use.

“The gaming smartphones ensure that the gamers do not have to restrict their gaming experience to constantly be stuck with a wire in their battery charging spot. The Fast Charging facility ensures that the phone gets charged in lesser time and the cooling technology helps in avoiding The gaming smartphones’ batteries are limited to maximum 4000mAh of the battery as larger battery size also means making the device heavier which can make it inappropriate for gaming. We understand that a gaming phone cannot be limited to just gaming and has to ensure powerful multi-tasking as well, which is why it is important to pack the gaming beasts with powerful battery life,” explains Dheeraj Kukreja, India Director, Nubia for the gaming-centric phone, Red Magic.