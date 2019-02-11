My Queue

Experience Community: Dubai Gears Up For STEP 2019

STEP Conference will be held in Dubai Internet City on February 13-14, 2019.
Experience Community: Dubai Gears Up For STEP 2019
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

STEP Conference, dubbed "the largest experiential tech festival in the Middle East," will be held in Dubai Internet City on February 13-14, 2019, bringing together tech startups, investors, and entrepreneurs for its annual gathering.

The event will feature four conferences -STEP Start, STEP Money, STEP X, and STEP Digital- where participants will experience the industry’s newest innovations, brand activations, live entertainment, and benefit from exclusive one-on-one meetings with startup mentors and investors.

The STEP 2019 speaker lineup includes Amr Awadallah, co-founder and CTO of Cloudera; Asma Shabab, Marketing Leader for Watson Internet of Things at IBM Middle East, Africa and Turkey; Eric Fulwiler, Executive Director of the London office of VaynerMedia; Tammer Qaddumi, co-founder of VentureSouq; Padmini Gupta, co-founder of Rise; and many others.

Furthermore, startups across tech, finance, digital, health and a wide range of industries will be showcasing at the Startup Basecamp, and will also get a chance to participate in the STEP Pitch Competition.

Entrepreneur Middle East readers can avail discounted tickets for STEP 2019 using the links below:

For more on speakers, activities, and partners, visit www.stepconference.com.

