Want to Start Small Investment Business? Here are 4 Businesses for Your Type

Ascertaining a good business idea is not difficult nowadays, the surging economy easily renders new business opportunities to the masses

February 12, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Running the business alongside daily household chores is a jostling job. Earning extra bucks is something that no one refrains despite how well-off one is. The same is applicable to working professionals also who desire to make more money apart from their definite income. In the growing economy, varied kinds of businesses are emerging and thus, broadening the idea spectrum of the enterprising people. Recognizing the problems of daily lives, remarkable business ideas come up now—iD Fresh Food, the company which satiate the hunger of scores of families with its ready-to-cook Idli dosa batters. Similar to this, Quickr, an online advertising platform, is resolving daily lives’ problems, ranging from renting the house to buying furniture. The advertising platform has stitched all diverse fields together under one roof, increasing assistance for masses. Other businesses which fall in the same category are Grofers, an Indian online grocery store, and Swiggy, an online food delivery service.

These business ideas require minimal investment in the initial stage and as the business expands, the machinery and workforce requirement increase, solely contingent on the entrepreneur’s decision. Ascertaining a good business idea is not difficult nowadays, the surging economy easily renders new business opportunities to the masses.

Find Your Niche

After keenly observing the demand and supply chain, it is easy to discover untapped markets and initiate business in the same field. Depending on your feasibility, you can initiate business in the personal space or office.

Concerning the needs of initiating zero inventory business, there are endless business ideas prevailing today. Zero or minimal inventory business suits the best if you cannot handle chunks of logistics. Furthermore, it can be easily operated as a part-time business and even, housewives can arouse interest in it.

1. Starting A Drop Shipping Business

The drop shipping business is the newest form of endeavour. If you want to make meagre profits then it is an appropriate business for you. In this business model, you create a nexus with third-party sellers and sell their products, in the end, making a profit.

All you need to seek customers and ask the third party seller to deliver products at the mentioned address—the job is done and money is credited in your account. In order to increment the business, building a huge nexus of customers is imperative in this business model.

2. Selling Customized Printed T-Shirts

It is another business model which is burgeoning on the internet. Herein, you do not require ignoramus inventory or equipment. To reduce the burden, you can build contracts with third-party T-shirt manufacturers and developers to design T-shirts. Placing orders in bulk amount is inexpensive than ordering in small amounts.

After selecting the fabric, designed patterns and colours, you can start looking as well as serving the customers. Down the line, this business has a huge scope of growth if the customers like your products and find it affordable.

3. Writing Books And Novels

Writing is an exuberant job as well as pass-time. If you want to transform your hobby into the business and earn money via it then initiate writing books. In the beginning, write books for different small genres and steadily increasing your capability to write in dire genres.

Writing cookery books and children’s fiction is also recommendable for beginners. After finishing the book, publish it from print-on-demand applications to subdue expenses.

4. Beginning Print-On-Demand Posters And Cards

If art is your food then making it a business is far good. At the moment, there is a prevailing demand for artistic individuals who can create designer cards and posters at reasonable rates. In this business model, you need to create customized hand-drawn print designs for third parties.

These business ideas can be easily actualized and a decent income can be earned. Further, you don’t need to invest a lot in the aforementioned business options; all you need is enterprising skills and intrinsic talents.