TaxSlayer Offers a More Cost-Effective Way to File This Tax Season

Dreading tax season? Sign up for TaxSlayer to take the hassle out of filing.

February 15, 2019 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Contrary to popular belief, not everyone hates dreads tax season — in fact, some people actually look forward to it. That's according to the Pew Research Center's most recent data on the matter, which revealed that just over a third of Americans like or love doing their income taxes each year.

Still, that leaves the majority of us in the "dislike" or "hate" categories when it comes to doing taxes. Participants in Pew's survey who were polled as such cited a variety of reasons for their disdain, with the complexity, tediousness, and stressfulness of the filing process among people's biggest complaints. One particularly fed-up respondent put things simply: "I have better things to do."

Well, TaxSlayer knows you have better things to do, too, which is why it's designed an easy-to-use program with which you can file your taxes online. For the next few days, it's offering Entrepreneur readers exclusive deals on three different plans that are designed to streamline the filing process and get you the refund you deserve.

First up is the Classic TaxSlayer plan, a top-rated option at a great value that contains all the tools you need to e-file an individual federal tax return. Featuring Schedule A itemization that'll hunt down all the tax breaks you can get for children, dependents, homeownership, retirement income, and more, this option helps you file for all tax situations and with no form restrictions. You can save extra time by uploading last year's info or your W-2 to autofill your income and wages, and enjoy peace of mind thanks to TaxSlayer's promise of 100 percent accurate calculations and a maximum refund.

Option No. 2 is TaxSlayer's Self-Employed Plan, which is geared toward — you guessed it — anyone who needs help submitting a self-employed federal tax return (including 1099 forms and Schedule C filing). Highly rated for ease of use, this plan offers the same autofill functions as the Classic plan, as well as the accuracy/maximum refund guarantees. Its support options, however, are way broader: With TaxSlayer Self-Employed, you'll get access to a self-employed tax professional; unlimited phone, email, and live chat support; an exclusive guide to your deductions and credits; and a self-employed deduction finder that'll track down applicable tax breaks.

Your third choice comes in the form of TaxSlayer's Premium Plan, a program that's been highly rated for its speed of filing. It's just like the Classic plan, only with access to unlimited, personalized guidance from a tax professional, plus IRS audit assistance for up to three years and priority support when you need it.

For a limited time, Entrepreneur readers can save 29 percent on their choice of TaxSlayer Online Tax Filing Plan: the Classic Plan (a $17 value), now just $11.99; the Self-Employed Plan (a $47 value), now just $32.99; and the Premium Plan (a $47 value), now just $25.95.