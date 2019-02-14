My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Competitors

Why Did This German Olympian Help Jesse Owens While Hitler Watched?

When you care about your craft, you respect your peers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Did This German Olympian Help Jesse Owens While Hitler Watched?
Image credit: Bettmann | Getty Images
Contributor
President of The Marks Group
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In 1936, Carl Ludwig “Luz” Long was an Olympian who embodied the very ideal of the Nazi party. A tall, blue-eyed and blond 21-year-old, Long at the time held the European record for the long jump and was expecting -- along with his country’s leaders -- to win a gold medal in the upcoming Berlin Olympic games.

Long would eventually fight with the German army against the Allies during World War II and meet his end after receiving fatal wounds during the Battle of St Pietro in 1943.

But that was in the future. For now, Long would be facing a different kind of enemy: am African American named Jesse Owens who personified the very antithesis of Hitler's white, supreme-race theory. Owens would ultimately make history at the 1936 Berlin Olympics by winning four gold medals, breaking or equaling nine Olympic records and setting three new world records.

Related: Values of Sportsmanship that Aspiring Entrepreneurs Must Adopt

But Owens didn't win all those medals on his own. He had some help -- at least for one. That help came from a very unlikely source: the future German soldier Long.

Owens was struggling with the long jump. The 23-year-old athlete had always excelled at the event, but this time he fouled on his first two attempts in the qualifying round. Facing the prospect of not making the final round, Owens struggled to regain his composure. That's when Long, his competitor and the favorite to win the event, stepped in. Not to taunt or mock. But to give advice.

“Something must be eating you,” Long said, according to this story from The Independent. “You should be able to qualify with your eyes closed.” Long made suggestions that helped Owens regain his composure and change his approach. The suggestions worked. Owens easily accomplished the qualifying distance and then ultimately won the event, beating the heavily favored Long and angering the German leadership.

Related: Winning at All Costs Is Not True Leadership

So who was the first person to congratulate Owens on his long jump victory? It was the future German soldier.

"What I remember most was the friendship I struck up with Luz Long," Owens later wrote about that period. "He was my strongest rival, yet it was he who advised me to adjust my run-up in the qualifying round and thereby helped me to win."

Turns out Long wasn't just a competitor. He was a long-time admirer of the famed American athlete – and a lover of their mutual craft.

It's a big world with plenty of ways to share the wealth. In business, as in life, true professionals -- including rivals -- respect and help each other succeed. By doing so they improve their craft, further the success of their profession, build relationships, share in the rewards...and may even help the world become just a little bit better.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Competitors

What 'Second Movers' Can Learn From Lyft And Uber

Competitors

10 Business Lessons I Learned Studying My Competition

Competitors

War of Words: After HP Announces Split, Dell Swipes Back