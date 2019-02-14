Destination Weddings: A Driving Force For Wedding Planners In India

Wedding planning is rapidly emerging as a highly successful business and will continue to grow further

February 14, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian weddings have always been extravagant and larger-than-life, with the lavish affair spread out over at least 5 days. With the growth in the Indian economy, people’s aspirations for their own weddings, have also evolved. Today’s soon to be wedded, belonging mostly to the 23-30 years age bracket, the dream of making their weddings even more unique, at newer and exotic destinations.

Destination Wedding

Today, destination weddings have become a very popular trend, as they are extremely romantic and intimate, helping create an experience of a lifetime for the bride and groom, as well as close family and friends. Additionally, they also give the wedding a personal touch, as, in most instances, the destination chosen has a special connection to the couple. This stems either from their mutual love and yearning for the locale, its natural beauty, or the role that the destination has played in their relationship.

Expertise

Planning such a grandiose event involves a vast amount of planning, coordination, and know-how, especially if there is to be an adherence to a budget. As a result, there has been a rising trend of hiring wedding planners among today’s modern generation, who takes care of it all. By speaking directly to the couple, they find out each and every one of their expectations and requirements, including the invitation cards, destination, flowers and décor, food, number of expected guests, and more. By assessing this information, these wedding planners can then provide a fair estimate of the final expenses, even before they start organising it.

Thus, not only does this help the couple save on expenses significantly, but they can also avoid the stress involved, as almost everything is taken care of by the wedding planners. This, along with economic liberalisation, and the rise of the middle class, has encouraged more and more couples to avail the services of a wedding planner today.

Scope in India

Being unaffected by economic ebbs and flows, weddings in India continue to be a stable business, as for most people, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event. This has given the wedding planning industry considerable momentum, with most wedding planners charging 10 per cent of the wedding budget as consultation fees. Today, most wedding planners already have tie-ups with specialist florists, photographers, beauticians, caterers, dancers, bands, singers, and more, who work on an assignment to assignment basis.

Favourite Destinations

While locations such as Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Turkey, Oman, Monaco, and Bali are popular choices for destination weddings abroad, several Indian tourist spots, like Agra, Jaipur, Udaipur, Goa, Kerala, Shimla, and The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, are increasingly becoming a favourite, as well.

With modern innovation and technology influencing the demands and desires of customers, wedding planners also experiment with a variety of creative ideas, using everything from 3D presentations and designs to smart lighting, and more. Consequentially, while still at a nascent stage, wedding planning is rapidly emerging as a highly successful business and will continue to grow further, with the constantly evolving, exotic and aspirational dreams of Indian couples, to have a wedding that is as memorable as it is experiential.