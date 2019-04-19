Mazhar Nadiadwala

Managing Director, Dome Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Importance Of Physical Wellbeing During This Lockdown

It is the perfect opportunity to come out of this sedentary lifestyle even while being at home and indulge into self-care and exercise

Rise Of Virtual Fitness Classes During Lockdown

While the economy has been adversely affected by many sectors coming to a standstill, the lockdown has created tremendous growth opportunities for virtual platforms

How To Accelerate Success In the Event Industry

When it inches to sheltering a successful path across the event industry, you are going to require a varied set of guideline event planning dexterity to assist you.

How Destination Weddings Are Creating Business For Wedding Planners

New-age couples want to make their marriage special so that it is remembered by everyone

The Secret to the Right Combination of Events and Sponsors

Partnering with the right event and making the best use of the on-ground market opportunity can increase returns manifold.

Emerging Business Opportunities Within the Wedding Industry

With all the hype surrounding this segment and the craze among Indians for a memorable one, the industry is expected to grow at 20 per cent per year

