5 Steps to Decide a Rewarding Career

February 15, 2019

How often do you meet teenage students looking confused about their choice of career? Quite often is the answer. Let alone students, even parents stand in queues to meet career counsellors to decide an apt career for their children. It becomes imperative to know that the right career option chosen at the right time can help an average student reach the zenith of success. Career decisions should be taken in the following 5 steps.

1. Aptitude and Interest Analysis

Students should be tested on areas like English Language, Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Awareness etc. The need to make frequent reality checks that would help them understand their aptitude is the need of the hour. Many students realise this very late and struggle to plan for their dream job. Another important point is to make them identify their interests with the help of an interesting test. If a child shows interest in managing things and systemising documents, he should be motivated towards Managerial courses. On the other hand, if he shows interest in public speaking and motivating others, he can be a counsellor. The learning years of a child’s life decide his future success and thus, play a pivotal role in shaping his personality.

2. SWOT Analysis

Students must write down their Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats on a piece of paper to decide their career choice. A student can make a table and note down his strengths and opportunities on one side of the table and the weaknesses and threats on the other. The total of strengths and opportunities should be greater than the total of weaknesses and threats. One needs to work on his strengths and weaknesses as they are internal factors and once worked upon, will increase the opportunities and decrease the threats.

3. Meeting a Professional From the Desired Career

Human beings are dreamers and want the best for themselves. The real problem comes when they are asked to work for it by following a tiring and demanding process. If a child wants to become a lawyer and help the society, he should meet the best lawyer in his town. This works as the best source of motivation as he can discuss and understand the daily lifestyle of the person. This will clarify all the doubts and misconceptions. For children who want to do wonders in an offbeat career need to understand the great struggle behind the achievement. If one wants to become a cricketer and play for the country, appear in ads, buy the dream car, he also needs to realise the endless days of practice in nets and countless failures during the selection days. Meeting a professional from the same career will be of great help.

4. Family and Finance

Before taking the decision, one needs to research and analyse from his end as well. Discussion with the family is extremely important as finance plays an important role while opting for a college. If the fee of the college is too high for a family, choosing an affordable college is always wise. Otherwise, the cost of education will put a lot of burden on the family and will impact the current financial condition.

5. Future Prospect

If an individual is interested in computers and programming, he should focus on building a career in Artificial Intelligence. This will help him do wonders in future. One should make a road map of his career as planning things in advance always gives fruitful results.

So, if you are right now in the stage to choose a career for you or if you are willing to switch your career, keep in mind these factors!