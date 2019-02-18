5 Inspirational Songs For Entrepreneurs Who Are Out There To Rise & Shine

Rise,shine, achieve with these jams that will pick you up when no one else does

February 18, 2019 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Let’s face it, starting your own business is a tough job and requires a badass attitude. The mantra to reach height is passion, dedication, focus, and never-ending motivation. When you aim bigger, there are going to tough roads and that is the time you require to push yourself a step further. Yes, times are going to be tough, your mood might not always be as bright as the sun, but who says things can’t get fixed?

Music is one such source that can fix anything and everything. It gives you the feeling that fills the hollowness and lets you rise from the low. To seize your shot at success, you must always have that trigger that keeps you going. And trust us when we say losing yourself in music is the best thing. EDM, pop, rap, metal, you make a pick and you are up once again for a hustle. To get yourself on track again, here are five tracks that will keep the fire alive, so don’t miss your chance to ignite the world.

Lose Yourself by Eminem (Explicit)

For some reason, every time the word motivation and inspiration pop in the head, Eminem becomes our go-to person. The talented artist certainly knew a thing or two about it and his lyrics are magical. Imagine yourself hearing, “You better lose yourself in the music, the moment. You own it, you better never let it go. You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity comes once in a lifetime.” If this isn’t on your playlist, there is certainly something wrong with the choices you are making.

My Way by Frank Sinatra

There is no song in the world that can fire you up like this one. Every time you hear it, the encourage in your grows deeper. As an entrepreneur, we often do things that we regret and some that involve risks. And the ending of this song just gets better. “'To think I did all that, and may I say, not in a shy way, Oh, no. Oh, no, not me, I did it my way,” Sinatra and these lyrics are all an entrepreneur needs.

The Distance by Cake

This is one of those songs that can be on any playlist. Be it when you are working out, thinking a lot or just need some light, this will do the trick. The more you hear it, the more you identify with this tack and learn a lot more entrepreneurship. It makes you realise how determination and endurance are important keys.

What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong

A track with a beautiful message that spreads positivity throughout. Armstrong simply inspires you do do what you have always loved and never give up. The world is a beautiful place and Armstrong songs help you when you are losing it all.

Rise Up by Pennywise

Rise, fall, work hard but never give up. Lovers will love, haters, will hate. But creating success is always in your own hand. This jam has Jim Lindberg shouting some amazing lines like, “Well it’s up to you what you really want to do.” “Take time to find a way, focus on your vision, you’re on a secret mission, ignore what the masses say … Dare to envision, hold on to your decision, take control of each passing day.” This song has all the values that an entrepreneur needs in living his journey. So “Rise Up” and do everything with utmost focus.