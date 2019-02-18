How to Best Market Your Business in Asia

The region is on the verge of technological advancement and as a consequence, attracts more and more start-ups willing to invest on marketing campaigns

Asia is the next goal for businesses across the world. A recent global perception-based survey ranking counties based on scores from over 6,000 businesses says this is all thanks to the region’s rapidly evolving environment, massive and diverse population, good source of new discoveries, high standards of convenience, reasonably affordable and competitive rates, and advanced infrastructure.

The region is highly affordable, bureaucratic, easy access to capital and cheap manufacturing costs. Additionally, it is connected to the rest of the world. The region is on the verge of technological advancement and as a consequence, attracts more and more startups willing to invest in marketing campaigns, especially on search engine optimizations strategies (SEO).

The growth of E-commerce Market in Asia

Asian countries have seen a drastic growth in the e-commerce market, which can be attributed to rising income, increased mobile adoption and improved logistics. The Asian e-commerce brands make it clear that the business has quintessentially innovative features ahead of global e-commerce.

According to Research & Markets 2018, over 50 percent of global online retail sales stems from the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The reports cover regions data, trends, and consumer payment preferences among other pertinent information. The e-commerce economy in Asia is expected to hit $240 billion by 2025, $40 billions more than previous estimates, hitting an inflection point in 2018 according to an e-Conomy SEA 2018 report from Google and Singapore-based Temasek.

The region’s digital economy is expected to hit $72 billion in 2019, and the investor confidence in the area is growing to $9.1 billion new startups in the year so far in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

The Role of Search Engines in Asia

By mid-last year, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam saw over 350 million people connected to the Internet. The Internet is the primary driver of e-commerce. Thus, startups and entrepreneurs must leverage the power of SEO to drive sales and connect with more customers across Asia.

Asia has been a unique market for SEO since, unlike in the West, Google’s domination is less important and many regions are dominated by locally grown search engines, such as:

Baidu and Shenma in Mainland China.

Naver in Korea.

Yahoo and Bing in Japan, Hong Kong.

In most countries Google has taken over the market, however, there is a notable exception in Southwest Asia and brands need to take that into consideration for their digital marketing strategies.

The Best Practices

SEO encompasses all aspects of a website. Globally, website technical features and creative design affect traffic, retention and conversation rates. Web content, design and coding plays a vital role in search engine ranking.

In Asia, SEO is mostly multilingual. Asian websites reach users in different languages, countries, and regions. For instance, if you wish to establish your business in Hong Kong, your platform must be available in three languages, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese and English, which will influence your SEO strategy and your organic reach.

A business operating on a global scale needs the right multilingual SEO approach by:

