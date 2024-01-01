Founder, Get Clicks

Killian Kostiha started to work on SEO in 2008, in France. He has more than 10 years experience in digital marketing and has worked in various countries (France, Spain, Bulgaria, Hong Kong).

He works in Hong Kong since 2014 and was SEO manager in iProspect Hong Kong (digital marketing agency) and Lane Crawford before starting in own agency, Get Clicks, where he offers customized SEO and content marketing solutions for SMB, start-ups and larger groups in France and in Hong Kong.