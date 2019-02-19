Turn Your Big Idea into a Reality at Entrepreneur LIVE in Singapore

A day-long event will be full of information, innovation and insightful sessions

February 19, 2019 3 min read

Do you want to transform your idea into reality? If you think you have an idea that could be a disruptor in the industry, join us at Entrepreneur LIVE.

With Singapore being the central attraction in Southeast Asia, entrepreneurs from round the world are tapping opportunities to build their product, expertise and target audience in the region. Understanding the interest and potential of entrepreneurship in Singapore, Entrepreneur magazine is launching its flagship event Entrepreneur LIVE on 14 March in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

What is Entrepreneur LIVE?

Presented by Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific, Entrepreneur LIVE is an event where experts from across industries will be present to help budding entrepreneurs and innovative minds through insightful panel discussions and one-on-one chat sessions. The attendees can also pitch their business ideas to investors present at the event in our exclusive segment “Startup Kickoff”.

Apart from day-long sessions, there will also be a ton of experts on hand, including panelist sharing how to be a great CEO and lead the organization to building and growing businesses in highly regulated markets.

For those looking for a deeper dive into how to start and grow your business, there will be a number of breakout sessions, including how to find your next big idea with VCs and marketing pros.

Why in Singapore?

The island nation has become a new technology and startup hub of Southeast Asia with the burgeoning number of startups establishing their moorings in the country. One of the major reasons is the government support to the startup ecosystem and businesses in the country to transform economic development. With the increasing number of startups in the region, Singapore has gauged the attention of marquee investors for financial assistance and guidance

Realizing the keen interest of global ecosystem in Singapore, we are organizing this day-long event which will be full of information, innovation and inspiration.

Everything Under one Roof!

Entrepreneur is also providing the opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas in front of global VCs, angel investors and experts from different industries in Startup Kickoff. This is not it. We also have our exclusive E360 list. If you think your entrepreneurial journey is inspiring, then be a part of E360 list. The platform will get your business the recognition that will propel its growth across the world and make you a star leader. It lists best privately-owned businesses in the region and the entrepreneurs behind it all. The 360-degree analysis will uncover the top leaders among today’s entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs and companies that have the right vision, determination and passion to steer a change in the world through their work can become an Entrepreneur 360 company. Among other benefits that entrepreneurs will enjoy include recognition and exposure, access to exclusive benefits and opportunities, networking opportunities as well as a chance to get covered by Entrepreneur Asia -Pacific. The event will bring you face to face with some of the inspiring minds of the global startup ecosystem.

All those interested in participating in the Entrepreneur 360 List, can click here. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2019.