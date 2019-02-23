My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Content Strategy

The Genius Trick of Leveraging the Old Content with a Dash of New Flavour

Content marketers, you need to up your ante and use 'your' content tactfully
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Genius Trick of Leveraging the Old Content with a Dash of New Flavour
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Writer
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Publishing credible and worthy content takes ample of time, hard work and research. Then why let it go to waste after using it only once. In today’s world of competition, using the right tactic to market your content and reaching the right set of the audience is essential for survival. Ones, who are able to understand the value of content, understand the importance of repurposing.

As they say, serving old wine in the new bottle always tastes the nicest. The same theory applies to content too. The facts and figures are the same, and then why not play with its packaging a little to make it more appealing to the audience. While sharing the content on social media do grab you some eyeballs, you can reuse the content with a bit of touch-up on your website too.

Content marketers, you need to up your ante and use ‘your’ content tactfully. Many argue that recycling content would get them under the radar of duplicate content penalty by the search engines. What they don’t understand is that these situations arise when excessively copying a different blog’s content and violating Google’s guidelines. Repurposing your own content is not the same thing.

Utilize the power of your existing content with the tricks as presented in the infographic by Blog2Social below:

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Content Strategy

3 Untapped Tactics to Drive Traffic to Your Content Marketing Campaigns in 2019

Content Strategy

The Simple Reason Content Is Still Integral to Your Business's Marketing

Content Strategy

Branded Content vs Developing Content for Brands - What's the Difference?