Why Co-working is not Just for Small Businesses or Startups?

How these corporate giants are taking benefits while being a part of coworking ecosystem?

February 25, 2019 3 min read

A ‘Co working Space’ or a ‘Shared Space’ basically envisaged as a working environment populated by freelancers and professionals and entrepreneurs aspiring to get their ideas off the ground. However, these type of flexible office spaces are not just restricted for freelancers and start-ups, rather there are corporations that are actively taking up the concept. The phenomenon has now been enough approaching and is facilitating much bigger and prestigious companies.

The co-working concept is strengthening its roots in India as operators endeavour to wean large scale occupiers from conventional office space and give them a flavour of modern flexible office space with innovative heavy operational environment. In fact, as mentioned above a co-working space is so much pocket-friendly and its set up as much hassle free that not just the start-ups but the corporates have increasingly been taking up the concept and currently account for approximately half of the occupier base.

Companies with huge teams are now opting for shared spaces to access office with a fully fledged infrastructure, new entrepreneur’s community, and minimum expenses. The changing perceptions of the office are now being viewed as an instrument that can drive a dynamic and vibrant culture of corporate productivity impacting the financial, cultural and environmental ethos of the organisation. The future of coworking can be more of a ‘melting pot’ as early stage startups will work alongside corporate teams exploring the maximum level of business opportunities.

Incredible Infrastructure Without Investing Huge Capital– An office space provider takes care of all the essential amenities like Internet, infrastructure and other supporting features like conference rooms and cafeteria. Once these essentials are sorted, companies can focus on their core product or business.

The Flexibility of Choosing Workstations – Since large, high-growth businesses are continually extending, they often require workplaces that can expand with them. As coworking spaces do not involve commitments like signing a lease, companies can simply rent out more workstation within the early-stage space when the need arises.

Sharing of Ideas and Knowledge Amongst Like-Minded Individuals – Ideation becomes an ‘easy to handle’ task at a shared space. Through working at shared space, businesses are boomed with new ideas from other professionals at the common workspace. Teamwork that too amongst varied members, plays a significant role while working in such an environment. These talented individuals who are experts in their own field will bring a new perspective that could take companies further than ever thought.

Cost cutting for the companies – In some cases, opting for shared spaces is an opportunity for big companies to decrease expenses and increase profit. For businesses with teams that are distributed all through a country or region, it is a cost-savvy step to rent out a couple of seats in shared spaces than to lease an extra expensive high-rise building for a handful of employees. In addition, while booking shared spaces companies do not just save the traditional office cost but avoids maintenance fees as well.