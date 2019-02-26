6 Things to Keep in Mind Before Selecting a Digital Marketing Agency For Your Business

Choosing the right agency starts with understanding your business goals

February 26, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Businesses have realized the potential in digital and are investing a big chunk of their marketing budgets in it.

Being an exceedingly complex skill to master, digital marketing requires a highly skilled team with a good amount of experience. But a skilled team with the right experience is difficult to build and maintain. Hence, brands prefer outsourcing their digital marketing to agencies.

Here are six things every entrepreneur, founder and business leader should keep in mind when it comes to finding and hiring the right digital agency for your business.

Have Crystal Clear Business Goals: Branding, Performance or Both?

Choosing the right agency starts with understanding your business goals. Some agencies are good at branding but not so much in performance. Likewise, some might be good at both, but not excellent in any. Agencies’ previous work will tell you what they are good at. Do not take their word for it, and research all the shortlisted companies extensively.

Visit their Office: See How They Function

Over and above the fact that you will understand how their agency operates on a daily basis, you will also know if they are a real agency in the first place.

Digital services business has no entry barrier at all, you just need a laptop and website, and you can call yourself an agency. Freelancers are all over the place, claiming to own a big team so they can close the pitch.

Meet the People

An agency is all about its people (resources). Ensure that you meet the people who are going to work on your project.

One cannot insist enough on this one. Usually the person who is pitching and the people working on the projects are different. You should ideally meet the execution team and evaluate them as well.

Hire Someone Who is an Expert in your Niche

“Jack of all trades, master of none.”

An agency which is an expert at marketing real estate might not be the best fit for a clothing brand. So, it is always wise to find an agency that has a proven track record in your niche.

Quality over Quantity, always

Don't let numbers influence your decision. More than 40 artworks per month from agency A, over 30 artworks per month from agency B, in the same retainer might sound lucrative deal, but might not be. No one remembers how many posts you did in a month, but they do register a good artwork.

Ask for sample artworks and see if your brand wavelength matches their creative output.

Ask for References and Take a Review

Reach out to an agency’s existing clientele and get honest feedback from them.

Some of these pointers might seem like stretching it too far, but they are not. Changing an agency is a tedious task. A wrong hire can set your marketing efforts back by months if not years.

Remember, you don't need the best agency, you just need the right one.