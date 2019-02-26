My Queue

Business

The Cross Culture of a Global Business and its Intersection with International Law

International law marks the framework of business policies and obligations that you are liable to consider when making any business decision or action.
The Cross Culture of a Global Business and its Intersection with International Law
Image credit: Shutterstock
In the current business climate, the global economy shares a cross-cultural bond. The goods that we use on a daily basis are often manufactured in one country, packed in another and delivered elsewhere.

Different countries are involved in the processing of one single entity. Businesses that were once restricted to operate in specific areas have now expanded across borders. While working internationally is important for progression, there are various other factors that need to be taken into consideration before making the move.

From understanding the local politics and legal system to learning about the culture and economic conditions, every factor is extremely important. Becoming acquainted with the legal system of the country is perhaps the most essential. Each country has its own set of complex laws, based on their socioeconomic situation that can have a direct effect on your global operations and subsequently your business.

International law marks the framework of business policies and obligations that you are liable to consider when making any business decision or action. Working in countries where material and labour costs are significantly lower can be lucrative, but it’s important that you are fully aware of the intricacies of labour laws or your business could face the consequences.

Before considering global expansion, you should:

1.  Understand the importance of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA): For those not professionally trained in the law and its parameters, it’s essential to consult a lawyer or solicitor who can advise on the different laws, codes and practices you need to comply with before expanding globally.

2.    Realize not all legal systems are immune to political pressure: It’s naïve to assume that a foreign countries legal system works in the same way as your own. The legal system can often be under immense political pressure which can affect the way you conduct business (even if doing so legitimately). Consult your lawyer and a local member of legal counsel on the current political situation and anything to watch out for.

3.    Do your research: Investing in foreign trade is no easy feat. Meticulous research of the culture, economy, political situation and laws is crucial before even considering global expansion.

4.    Study the Currency Exchange program: Buying and selling inventory comes with the territory of global expansion. Use an international collection company to keep you updated with the current market and avoid investment risks due to currency fluctuations.

5.    Pick the right location: Be diligent and analyze all factors before you decide which country or region is the best fit for your business... Look at the taxation system, talent pool, and cost efficiency. Picking the wrong location can have a direct effect on the entire organization.

Further education in Business Law

Further education in the field, such as a Master of Business Law can give you the confidence to identify legal risks and business obligation. In an increasingly regulated workforce, being able to fully understand the legal consequences your business decisions can have, will minimize risk factors. It’s important as a professional to understand the complexities of law when it comes to your business. So, before stepping into the global domain of business, ensure you have undertaken extensive research, and understand the complexities of cross-cultural law.

 

