TiE Dubai Summit 2019 Is All Set To Inspire Entrepreneurs To Strive For Success

It will focus on building a sustainable entrepreneurship model in an era of burgeoning startup growth, through strategies that can be a win-win for everyone.

February 28, 2019 2 min read

Brace yourself for TiE Dubai 2019, as leading entrepreneurs from the region and beyond share insights and strategies on March 13, 2019 at the Dubai Knowledge Park Auditorium.

The Middle East’s premier entrepreneurship summit, TiE Dubai Summit 2019, organized by the Dubai Chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) is all geared up to welcome a stellar cast of over 350 trailblazers from the TiE Global network and beyond to share their knowledge with their peers on March 13, 2019, at the Dubai Knowledge Park Auditorium.

With “Strive” being the theme for this year’s event, the 2019 edition of the TiE Dubai Summit will focus on building a sustainable entrepreneurship model in an era of burgeoning startup growth, through strategies that can be a win-win for everyone.

With its location at Dubai Knowledge Park, the summit, held in partnership with in5 and Dubai Internet City, is in line with the UAE’s Vision 2021 of creating a community that is marching towards social and economic progress to realize its potential as a knowledge-based economy.

“We are seeing extraordinary focus on entrepreneurship and innovation across the region with initiatives coming from the government levels,” said Ziad Matar, President of TiE Dubai, in a statement, “Our annual summit gives us the opportunity to share these initiatives and messages from our leading figures from our ecosystem with the rest of our startup and business community.”

Having originated in Silicon Valley, TiE launched in Dubai in 2003, and has since expanded into a community of 12,000 chartered members.

