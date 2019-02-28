My Queue

Digital Marketing

Here's are the Things Which an Efficient Digital Marketing Strategy Must Have

A few tips when kept in mind can help you create a foolproof digital marketing plan that is tailored for your brand and business
Here's are the Things Which an Efficient Digital Marketing Strategy Must Have
Image credit: Shutterstock
MD, Letstrak
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Since the advent of the Internet, organizations have slowly understood the importance of advertising their product or services on digital platforms. The rise of digital marketing has a lot to do with the rise of social platforms and search engines like Facebook and Google respectively. Today, an organization that is not leveraging the Internet is losing out of a major chunk of its target audience. Having said that, it’s also important that like any marketing effort your digital marketing effort is also backed by sound strategy.

The next question that arises is “how exactly do you go about making a good digital marketing strategy?” Let’s take a look at a few pointers you should consider when working on creating the right digital strategy for your business.

 

Tip 1: Put Yourself in Your Consumers’ Shoes

  • Identify how your prospects, as well as existing consumers, interact with your brand.

  • Take note of all the touch points from landing pages, website, promotional messaging, calls to action, process steps, data inputs, and duration between communications.

  • Minimize the challenges your consumers can face while they are trying interacting with your brand.

 

Tip 2: Log All Your Assets Like Existing Data Assets and Technologies

 

  • Identify all the technology platforms you already have in place through which the customer interacts with your brand (CRM, ERP, LMS, Ad platforms, social media, and so on). Make a note of how do they impact your consumer’s experiences and interactions with your company?

  • Identify which systems store personally identifiable information like, customer ID, Aadhar UID, email—and which don’t.

  • Record the unique identifiers that exist in each technology. And use all this information to create re-marketing audiences and drip marketing journey.

  • Consider GDPR: Consult with your data & Tech agencies/teams to determine how GDPR impacts your strategy.

 

Tip 3: Think Through Your Customer Conversion Use Cases

  • By categorising your audience buckets, determine the cases through which a consumer can consider or convert for your brand.

  • Plan all the conversion paths accordingly, which makes the journey very simple and effortless.

  • Tag every journey and assign a score of conversion, so that it is easy for you to analyze the highest performing journey.

  • Identify sources which are making your journey win.

 

Tip 4: Determine What is Your Success Metric

  • Assign key performance criteria to each journey. For example, clicks, opens, conversion, likes, shares, cost-per-acquisition, and cost-per-conversion.

  • Use and track your progress SMARTly (specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and timely).

 

Tip 5: Create a Single View of the Customer

  • Connect to a platform which can connect all your customers in one screen, this will help you maximize the use of data and will help you be there at the right time & right place, ultimately giving you increased conversions.

  • Make the most of Google Analytics by assigning Goal Value, segregating traffic of different products and connecting it with Google Ads.

 

There you have it, a few tips when kept in mind can help you create a foolproof digital marketing plan that is tailored for your brand and business. Moreover, if creating your own digital plan seems tedious, you can also reach out to digital marketing agencies that can take the guesswork out of digital marketing.

