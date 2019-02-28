Meet this Fitness Gamechanger Who Made it to The Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List

Know how this entrepreneur is bringing wellness on your fingertips

February 28, 2019 3 min read

Blenders Pride Reserve Collection presents Entrepreneur's 35U35 list included some path-breaking names from the field of entrepreneurship and the new-age Fitness Gamechanger, Ankit Nagori, made it to the list owing to his health-tech startup CureFit.

Born in a family of entrepreneurs, Ankit Nagori always wanted to do something in the domain of entrepreneurship. He says, “I had developed a strong resolute to be a business owner from day one of my under-graduation college. That’s why, immediately after completing engineering from IIT Guwahati, I launched my own venture called Youthpad--a social media marketing platform.”

However, the venture could not really sustain, says the 33-year-oldentrepreneur, and eventually, it ceased to operate after two years of its launch. Ankit, thereafter, banking on his startup experience, joined Flipkart in 2010. He says, “I joined Flipkart from very early on. During those days, Flipkart was at its nascent stages, primarily a book retailer.”

After spending six years with the company and playing an instrumental role in launching multiple verticals, Ankit decided to quit.“I had gained an enriching experience with Flipkart and saw it from close becoming a retail giant,” he says.He thought the time was right, and his experience sufficient to venture into entrepreneurship once again.

Around the same time, Ankit got in touch with Mukesh Bansal--the founder of Myntra. He says, “Both of us felt that there was not much technology intervention in the health and fitness segment, which we deemed to be a quite large category. Together, we felt that there was an opportunity to build a business in that domain.”

As a result, the duo launched CureFit in 2016. Ankit says, “Curefit is a health and fitness platform. It lets you develop healthy habits and lifestyle. For doing so, the platform has offerings across four verticals: eat.fit--lets you order and choose from a variety of healthy meals; mind.fit--lets you avail classes for yoga and meditation across centres; cult.fit--provides a variety of workout regimes to choose from, and care.fit--aids you in looking after your health through assistance with doctor consultations and health checkups.”

At present, the company has around 2.5 lakh paid subscribers, employs 165 people and clocked a turnover of $100 million last year. The company has its health and fitness centers in four Indian cities and its mobile app has around two million downloads.

So far, the company has raised $160 million of investment, and by the end of 2019, it is aiming to expand to 10 Indian cities and one international city. By the end of next year, it aims to have presence in 25 cities in India and five abroad.

