Gaming Giant Razer Launches E-Wallet in Singapore

March 1, 2019 3 min read

Gamers in Singapore who use Razer products will be among the first in the city-state to participate in a limited beta of the upcoming Razer Pay e-wallet, the company has announced.

With the full Singapore launch of Razer Pay coming up in the first half of this year, Razer, which is headquartered in Singapore and listed in Hong Kong, is inviting fans and gamers to join the app’s beta phase by applying for access on its website. Successful applicants will be sent a unique access code for the Razer Pay app via text message in the next few days.

“We’re thrilled to offer all Razer fans and gamers in Singapore the opportunity to sign up for the closed beta launch of Razer Pay and play a part in helping us ready the app for its full public launch,” says Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “Razer Pay is already one of the largest e-wallets in Malaysia and we plan to provide for interoperability across the border to Singapore in the future. Over the next few weeks to months, we expect tens of thousands of new merchants to begin enabling Razer Pay as part of our partnerships with NETS and FOMO Pay in Singapore. Early adopters who join us now will be among the first ever to shop and pay with Razer Pay as we progressively roll out,” he adds in a release.

Throughout the beta, participants will get to experience the functionality of Razer Pay and enjoy frequent gaming-focused promotions and events such as giveaways of Razer Gold, Razer PIN, and other digital content. Beta users’ feedback will help optimize operations for a smooth public launch in the coming weeks.

FOMO Pay partnership

Razer, founded in 2005, has also entered into a partnership with FOMO Pay to enable Razer Pay acceptance at more than 4,000 merchants, as well as to simplify the process for new merchants to adopt Razer Pay.

Launched in 2015, FOMO Pay is a mobile payment aggregator that helps merchants connect their business to multiple mobile wallets through a single QR code, removing the pain points and complexity of working with multiple e-wallet providers.

Under this partnership, both companies will progressively roll out Razer Pay acceptance on FOMO Pay’s existing network of more than 4,000 acceptance points in Singapore.

Starting during the beta phase, users can make payment at all 48 Buzz convenience stores, as well as all Dunkin Donuts outlets island wide.

FOMO Pay will also be acting as an official merchant acquirer for Razer Pay, streamlining the process for new merchants to adopt Razer Pay. This will accelerate the expansion of Razer Pay’s acceptance network in Singapore and offer consumers a wide variety of shopping experiences from day one of launch. FOMO Pay is used by companies like Changi Airport, Marina Bay Sands, StarHub, Singapore Press Holdings, JUMBO Seafood, and Club 21.

“FOMO Pay was founded to facilitate the fast-growing mobile payment in Southeast Asia, and we’ve grown substantially to cover both online and offline merchants across the world,” says Zack Yang, chief operating officer and co-Founder of FOMO Pay. “Many of our merchants have seen accelerated growth upon the adoption of mobile payments. This partnership with Razer Pay is exciting for us as we believe it will enable them to extend their reach even further to the youth and millennial audience,” he adds.