My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

She Rules

How Women Can Help Boost Global Economy By $6 Trillion

If countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development caught up to Sweden's female employment rate, they would see huge financial gains, says PwC research
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Women Can Help Boost Global Economy By $6 Trillion
Image credit: Shutterstock
Features Editor, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

From maternity leave to #Metoo, working women across the world are increasingly asserting their right to be treated fairly and equally at the workplace. In the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, however, they still face inequalities when it comes to the workplace.

Not only does the pay gap persist, women also continue to be under-represented in leadership, accounting for only one in five of board seats in the largest publicly-listed companies in the OECD, says a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). It adds that if the world’s biggest economies matched their workforces to Sweden, which has a 69 per cent female employment rate, the total global GDP gain could be $6 trillion.

The Hurdles Ahead

PwC’s Women in Work Index shows that while progress continues to be made across 33 OECD countries, the pace of progress is slow. “Improving female participation in work across the OECD could boost OECD GDP by US$6 trillion, while closing the gender pay gap could boost GDP by US$2 trillion,” says the study.

Iceland and Sweden occupied the top two positions on the index, which used a number of measures to gauge workplace equality, including countries’ employment rate (the number of people employed as a share of the working age, 15-69, population). New Zealand moved up one place to round off the top three.

The UK moved up from 14th to 13th position this year, “but its progress is held back by a stubbornly persistent gender pay gap, which will require concerted government policy and business action to address. We also find significant variation in regional performance on the Index”. Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales outperformed most English regions, likely due to the higher share of public sector employment in these regions that tend to have smaller pay gaps and better female representation at senior levels, says the report.

Since 2000, Luxembourg and Poland have made the largest improvements on the index, while Portugal, the United States and Austria have experienced the greatest fall in the rankings over this period.

The Asia Conversation

The report notes that rapid economic growth over the past few decades in India and China– the two most populous nations in the world–has led to significant improvements in female economic empowerment. Since 2000, India and China have added 167 million people to the global workforce, including 26 million women who now account for 35 per cent of the global female workforce.

Further efforts, however, are needed to promote gender equality and female participation in the workforce, which could help generate significant gains for both economic powerhouses.

Increasing female employment to match Sweden’s would increase Chinese GDP by $497 billion. India, on the other hand, would generate a $7 trillion boost to GDP, approximately 79 per cent of India’s GDP.

Like China, India faces a significant challenge with a fairly large gender pay gap of 36 per cent, significantly higher than any of the other countries included in the index.

“These trends suggest that underlying structural factors and the make-up of each region’s economic activity can influence female economic opportunity,” it states.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

How this Singapore Startup is Using Data to Help Companies Know What Employees Really Want

She Rules

The Future of Female Entrepreneurship in Asia

Want Hit Records? Include More Women in Your Creative Process