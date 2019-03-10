My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Future of Retail – Connected by Technology

Retail is a big thing today and here's what is making it successful
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Future of Retail – Connected by Technology
Image credit: Shutterstock
MD & CEO, Toonz Retail
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the passing of time, a lot of retailers have started to experiment with the latest technology. Although, we know that technology is really important to any retail organization, and retailers are doing their best to serve their customers. On this journey of customer satisfaction, retailers work towards implementing the ideas and also ensure that the entire process is seamless. Over the years, customers have become connected to their favourite brands in a way that was never seen before. One of the most common ways is by interacting with them on the various social media platforms where the brands educate and provide relevant information to the consumers.

  1. Look into easy checkout at stores- digital payment modes, self- check- out especially the kind Amazon stores will facilitate in the future. See if any Indian retailers are implementing such features.

 

2.       Technology which makes customer feedback in store far simpler, like touch screens at billing. Retailers are always looking for ways to bridge the gap between the physical and digital world. Analytics will play a very important role in reducing the gap between physical and online stores. This data will help retailers understand their customers easily.

3.       Trying and testing a product in-store made simpler with concepts like a magic mirror, you can get examples of sunglasses and apparels easily. This can be done by implementing all the technologies that are currently available and help in facilitating the entire business.

 

4.       Omnichannel – how a customer can look for something in one store and have a product delivered to them in any location. This is a modern approach that helps in designing a seamless user experience at each and every touch point. Omnichannel has become more and more of providing the users with experience and giving them what they want, whenever they want. In today’s world, not even a single consumer shop through a single medium. Instead, consumers love to explore through various mediums.

 

5.       AI using data to enhance consumer marketing strategies. Hence getting customers to the store when most beneficial or preferred by the customer. The growth in the mobile phone market has forced all the retailers to look for a change in their strategy and deliver the best to their customers. As consumers are becoming more and more aware of the product, the retailers have moved their focus on meeting the expectations of the consumers.

6.       You can even touch upon digital and social media linkages to easing the sales experience. Personalization can now easily be achieved with the help of data that is available for the retailers. The retailers are now able to gain enough insight into their customers which helps them in giving the required services. Customers are now looking for offers and ways pertaining to their needs. And this is the reason it has become important today to make use of the data that the retailers have to take care of all the needs of the customer.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Why the Deep Tech Boom Interests Startupreneurs?

Technology

Bringing Technology to the Dairy Industry

Technology

Innovation: Pillar of the New Events Industry