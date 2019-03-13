Premium Motorbikes You Need To Add To Your Boy Toy Collection

It can roll, it can speed, it gives you the kick you need, make a pick and make this beauty yours

There is something about picking your bike and riding in speed through the winds. The high that driving a bike gives you nothing can. Imagine yourself coming back from work after a tiring day and heading out for a bike ride to clear your head. We bet this has already got you in the mood for some speed tonight.

This year looks like a wonderful one for motorcycle enthusiasts with plenty of newbies coming on the racks. From throwback to sports bikes, here are 6 motorbikes you need in your boy toy collection right now!

Harley-Davidson FXDR 114

Who doesn’t wish to own one Harley-Davidson FXDR 114? Mind it this isn’t your usually Harley. This is a power cruiser that is made to make a style statement. From performance to style, the feature of this isn’t usually found in your ordinary cruiser.

2019 BMW R 1250 GS

When your favourite bike gets a makeover you can’t help but drool over its beauty. BMW series needs no introduction. Ruling the industry for over three decades now, the GS series in motorcycles have been at the top game for years now. The R1200 GS series is getting replaced by R 1250 GS. Though you might say they look quite identical, the company has enhanced its engine making sure you love it (1,254cc and 135 horsepower). For better navigation, music and to enjoy more features, the electronic instrument cluster just got upgraded with 6.5-inch TFT-display.

2019 Yamaha Niken

The trust in Yamaha has been a thing for ages now. If you think about a good motorcycle, this is one company that often pops up in your head. Niken comes up in a way that will surely enhance the three-wheeler concept. It looks like your usual bike, however, two wheels towards the front add the vibe. So in case you are among those who feel scared while taking those edgy turns, these two wheels are just there to manage everything. Going by the reviews people say the driver experience has been uber smooth for them.

2019 Ducati Panigale V4 R

It wouldn’t be wrong to call it the best world superbike made. How will you describe Ducati V4? Fierce, red and the best model with speed on the street. The engine is the same with just a change from more than 1,200cc to a race-spec 998cc. The new body is unique and can give you the rush to spend some money on it. It also comes with 229 and 234 horsepower.

2019 Honda Monkey

Since childhood, this has been people’s dream. Nothing much has changed when it comes to the Honda Monkey, keeping it all vintage, this is a must-have in your collection. This pint-sized bike was actually created for an amusement park ride and derived its name from how viewers saw it. Well, the feel is the same but the technology has upgraded it. What you could never think of, Honda Monkey now has disc brakes, LED lighting, electric starter to name some feature. We know this is enough to excite you.