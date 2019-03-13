My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

gender diversity

March of the Women in Asia Pacific

Eight in 10 firms in APAC countries have at least one woman in senior management
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
March of the Women in Asia Pacific
Image credit: Pixabay
Features Editor, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

There is ample research to show that gender diversity is perhaps the best thing for business. Given today’s complex, volatile environment, organizations need to be innovative, and diversity and innovation have long been known to be directly related. It appears that businesses in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region realize this well.

According to Grant Thornton’s latest “Women in business: Building a Blueprint For Action” report, 85 per cent of businesses in APAC countries have at least one woman in senior management, while at the same time, just 28 per cent of senior roles are held by women.

Targeted Approach

The report, which was focused on gender diversity at the workplace, was based on responses from 4,900 interviews and surveys conducted in November and December last year with chief executive officers (CEO), managing directors (MD), chairpersons, and other senior decision-makers from all industry sectors in mid-market businesses in 35 countries.

The findings showed that the highest recorded proportion of women at the senior-management level globally is 29 per cent, a five percentage point rise from the previous year. This suggests a “more active, targeted approach to improving the situation”, says the report.

Nonetheless, this falls short of ensuring long-term gender parity. Businesses still need to take deliberate, ongoing action for sustainable change, says Francesca Lagerberg, Grant Thornton International’s global leader (network capabilities). “Targeted initiatives kickstart activity, but where you see a difference is when they are rigorously followed through, and where there’s real commitment from the senior leadership,” says Lagerberg. “It filters through an organization so everybody knows: this is how we do things.”

Regional Divide

When it comes to gender diversity, some regions are doing better than others and there are lessons to be learned from them. Eastern Europe, for instance, has the highest percentage of women in top roles, with 32 per cent of senior management in the region made up of females, compared with Latin America, the worst performing at just 25 per cent. Those failing to achieve significant movement in the middle ground are the European Union, APAC and North America, among others.

The report notes that over the last five years, the proportion of global businesses employing at least one woman in senior management has risen by 20 percentage points – 12 points in the last year alone. Globally, however, the proportion of women in senior roles is still lying short of the 30 per cent tipping point that is expected to open the gates to gender parity.

Women cite being held back by a lack of access to developmental work opportunities – the factor showing the biggest imbalance between the genders, says the report. “Restricted networking opportunities and caring responsibilities outside work are the next most likely hurdles for women to have overcome on their route to executive roles,” it adds.

“Diversity is not a women’s issue. Women get it. They live with it every day. Change happens when leaders take action. So I want to have a conversation with the men in the room. Embrace it and own it,” says Greg Keith, chief executive officer of Grant Thornton Australia.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

gender diversity

Why It Will Take More Than Two Centuries to Close Gender Pay Gap at the Workplace

gender diversity

Rise above Gender Marketing: The Future is Gender Neutral

How this Asian Woman Entrepreneur is Redefining the World of Venture Capital