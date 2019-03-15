Friday Flashback: Toyota to Land a Car on the Moon
- SoftBank-backed hospitality chain OYO Hotels and Homes plans to invest $200 Mn in its India and South Asia business to double down on its expansion plans.
- Hong Kong-based crypto exchange Gatecoin was forced to shut down by an unspecified court on March 13 after a string of financial difficulties.
- Automobile giant Toyota and The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is collaborating to land a self-driving electric car on the moon.