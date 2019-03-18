Hear & Grow: 8 Podcasts That Will Make You A Better Entrepreneur

These podcasts introduces you to the new world of leadership, growth, innovation, and personal top entrepreneurial experiences

Which is that one quality that makes you more than an ordinary entrepreneur? What is it that many entrepreneurs who start their venture fail to understand? The fundamental to rise is to hear from people who have been on your road and learn from their experiences. No matter how cliché this might sound to you, this is the basics of any foundation.

There are a number of ways to learn about how to grow your business and one of it is to listen to what others have to say. Listening to audio programs is one of the best ways to gain information in a fun format. So to make learning, not a mundane experience we have compiled a list of 10 podcasts to help entrepreneurs, CEO’s to achieve and become what they have aimed for.

Welcome to the world of podcasts where real knowledge, interviews, interesting conversations, experiences of top entrepreneurs, are available just at a click. So why not leverage on these content and make the best of your business mind and apply it in your entrepreneurial life?

The Top

It goes without a say that Nathan Latka's “The Top” podcast is one of the best audio shows that gives you great business insights. If you are in SaaS, this will totally inspire you. Nathan can be seen asking some hard-hitting questions and making them talk about their returns, customer counts, revenue and more. Every episode gives you a new insight, making it an interesting hear.

The Tim Ferriss Show

Tim Ferriss' game-changing book, The 4-Hour Workweek, has transformed the lives of many professionals in time management and work productivity. Tim brings the same interesting concept in The Tim Ferriss Show podcast and we bet you that you won’t be disappointed. The show brings guests from diverse sectors. You have Seth Godin, Katie Couric, Tony Robbins to name some. If you watch this don’t forget to miss author Michael Pollan's extremely popular episode that introduces you to the new science of psychedelics.

Masters of Scale with Reid Hoffman

Masters of Scale brings Reid Hoffman interviewing successful entrepreneurs like Sam Altman, Howard Schultz, among various famous personalities. Every person’s tale is an interesting journey that takes you through their share of ups and down. ‘The 10 Commandments of Startup Success with Guest Host Tim Ferriss’ is one of the most popular episodes that are great for those taking tips for running a business.

Stanford Entrepreneurial Thought Leader Series

If you are someone who wants to know about academic thinking and learn about entrepreneurs whose names you have read in dailies, Stanford Entrepreneurial Thought Leader Series should be your go-to show. You have famous faculty from Stanford and venture capitalists coming in and giving a bundle of knowledge. The best episode is where you will see Elon Musk.

Startups for the Rest of Us

Rob Walling and Mike Taber have made hundreds of episodes for people who are tech-savvy. There is nothing that they haven’t covered, making it the best show for business owners who relate to tech.

EntreLeadership

If your vision is to become a better leader someday, EntreLeadership is your one shop stop. The podcast features famous personalities like Mark Cuban and Simon Sinek. You have various topics like company culture to money, where host Ken Coleman can be seen taking the interesting interviews. Every entrepreneur brings in their own sets of expertise, giving tips that will engage yours through every episode.

Millionaire Mindcast

Are you a millionaire or want to be one? Millionaire Mindcast draws a parallel of how money and mindset are connected through the encounters of thought leaders. Hosted by real estate investor Matt Aitchison, every episode gives you information about how to pursue your financial goals. The most recommended episode is 142 that feature a rags-to-riches story that will surely inspire you.

Slacking Ambition

Looking for motivation? Slacking Ambition has to be your go-to podcast. Host Matt Wells interviews people who are working hard and achieving their dreams.