Business On The Move

February 1, 2018 3 min read

The word kulula means ‘it’s easy’ in Zulu and Xhosa, and emphasizes the airline’s ‘full-on’ approach to air travel. To further this approach, kulula work, specialising in corporate travel has been established as the direct distribution channel of kulula (Comair Limited).

To remain competitive, maintaining and growing a business often means networking and meetings with potential clients and investors. Technology means that communication is readily enabled. However, “Face-to-face meetings are proven to be far more beneficial than email conversations or teleconferences,” says Dawn Weir, head of kulula work. Consequently, travel is inevitable.

During 2018, growth of business travel by South African companies of all sizes is predicted; especially in the southern African region. Kulula offer a network of flights to South Africa's most popular cities: Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, George, Port Elizabeth and East London. British Airways (operated by Comair) offers destinations in South Africa as well as Africa (Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia) and Mauritius.

The airline also flies to Nairobi through its codeshare agreement with Kenya Airways. Most of the flights fly direct, saving time and getting to the required destination faster.

However, the current economy causes businesses to focus on managing their travel spend and often fixed budgets are in place. These limitations mean that efficiency and resourcefulness are essential to limit travel expenditure.

One of South Africa’s earliest low-cost carriers, kulula has positioned itself as the leading budget carrier. Consequently, as a specialised corporate travel service, kulula work ensures that business people can travel to various southern African destinations without incurring excessive costs. Travelling with kulula work guarantees the best fares of the day on kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair).

Through kulula work, all business travel requirements can be managed. “Because running an efficient business is about managing your costs," says Weir.

Competitive car hire and accommodation options are offered. Booking or flight change fees are not charged — only the difference in fare and the airport taxes. kulula work offers support on invoicing and monthly reporting, as well as account management and access to a Corporate Reservations team who are also available after-hours if needed.

A dedicated agent from kulula work’s team of professionals is appointed who will assess the individual business travel needs and sets up a corporate travel deal to meet specific requirements.

These services are important considering the shift to ‘Bleasure’ travel, which refers to the increasing preference in combining business and leisure. According to an international survey 83% of business travellers made time for pleasure during business trips.

Hence, corporate travel agencies are aligning their services and systems alike to meet consumer demands. To accommodate the work-life balance aspired too, kulula work offers an extra 20kg free baggage allowance for travellers with musical instruments and sporting equipment.

The following is exclusively available when a business trip is booked via kulula work:

Best fares of the day on kulula.com and British Airways (operated by Comair)

Flexible flight changes (only the difference in fare and taxes will apply)

No booking fees

Competitive car hire rates with Europcar and Avis

Great hotel rates with Protea Hotels and City Lodge Hotel Group

Invoicing and reporting

Account management

Access to the qualified Corporate Reservations team.

