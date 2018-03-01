Flying High With Reliable Travel Partners CANCOM And Kulula

Lauren Olinsky explains how CANCOM found a gap in the market and how it came to work with kulula as a travel partner

When CANCOM first opened its doors 11 years ago in the back offices of a building in Linbro Park, Johannesburg, the company was the result of entrepreneur Kevin Olinsky spotting a gap in the market and running with it. MD, Lauren Olinsky explains CANCOM’s journey, both as a business, and with kulula work as a travel partner. By Diana Albertyn

Managing rental and fleet companies’ traffic fines electronically through an advanced system formed the backbone of CANCOM, but adapting to the market helped Lauren and Kevin notice certain gaps in the market. These required extensive system development, which they chose to do in-house.

“We’ve achieved growth for our company through commitment to service excellence and value to our clients,” says Lauren. “Look after your clients and they will always be happy.”

This is just one of the reasons they chose kulula work for their business travel needs.

A first class partnership

“Due to our ever-growing client base, we realised that we would need to travel on regular occasions. Apart from that, we have offices in Durban and Cape Town, which we visit often. It became too time consuming to manage travel within CANCOM. It was a very quick discussion and agreement that led us to kulula work to manage our flight arrangements. We needed to partner with a flight company that has the same, fast-paced work culture.

“With a similar work ethic to CANCOM, kulula work knows that time is of the essence. We make decisions off the cuff, and then we want everything done, and done now. This is where kulula work has really made our lives easier. They respond to us quickly and efficiently.”

Business benefits at their best“Businesses are expected to adapt fast, or face losing market share or suffering financially or in another manner. The ability to change or cancel flights is a huge benefit CANCOM has as a kulula work client. A quick phone call or email to our consultant gets all the changes done without me having to do a thing.

“We have also been invited to their wonderful functions and we have been offered tickets to certain concerts or sports matches in and around South Africa.”

Service excellence breeds business brilliance

“If a business is looking for a simple, fast and efficient solution to their flight and travel requirements, then you need not look any further.

We deal with Refilwe Nakedi and Suzan Mokgothu at kulula and if the entire kulula team is as efficient and friendly as them, then I would ask other businesses why they aren’t using kulula work. Any query that I have is responded to immediately. I am never left wondering what is happening with my bookings.

If a business wants to streamline their travel plans and rely on a reputable and efficient team, then kulula work is the way to go.”

What CANCOM offers

Today CANCOM has the ability to tailor-make solutions and systems for clients and is a market leader in:

I D Tech* Access: CANCOM Access Control for Business and Residential Estates

I D Tech Mobile Drive: CANCOM Vehicle and Driver Management

I D Tech TFM: Traffic Fine Management for Fleet Companies

I D Tech Licence and Registration: Vehicle Licence Renewals for Individuals and Fleet Companies.

From the above developments, it has also grown its portfolio to include:

CANSURE: Short Term Insurance Brokerage

CANFLEET: A new and dynamic Automated Keyless Fleet Management Solution

CANTECH: Development for Small and Large Businesses.

*I D Tech is a registered trademark

Visit: www.cancomsa.co.za

