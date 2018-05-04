Top Locations For A Sunburst Electric Franchise
Our pre-selected locations are known as “Zones”. Purchasing a zone will allow a franchisee to trade and market in that area. We have based the designated zones on the research that was conducted by a research consulting firm. A franchisee can purchase a maximum of 2 zones at a time, purchasing multiple zones will enable the franchisee to receive a discounted price on the other zones.
Top Zones per Province:
Gauteng:
- Sandton
- Krugersdorp
- Groenkloof
- Randburg
- Bedfordview
- Boksburg
- Irene
Western Cape:
- Strand
- Stellenbosch
- Cape Town
- Hout Bay
- George
- Bellville
Eastern Cape:
- Jeffery’s Bay
- Grahamstown
- Port Elizabeth
- East London
- Queenstown
- King Williams Town
Northern Cape:
- Kimberly
- Uppington
KwaZulu-Natal:
- Durban South
- Ladysmith
- Richards Bay
- Umhlanga
- Amazimtoti
- Pinetown
North West:
- Rustenburg North East
- Rustenburg South West
Limpopo:
- Thabazimbi
- Polokwane
- Tzaneen
- Phalaborwa
Mpumalanga:
- Witbank/Middleburg
- Lydenburg
- Secunda/Standerton
Free State:
- Sasolburg
- Bloemfontein
If you want to learn more reasons to invest in an electrical franchise, or if you would like to take the next step in joining Sunburst Electric, don't hesitate to contact us today!