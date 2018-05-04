Top Locations For A Sunburst Electric Franchise

With over 270 possible Sunburst Electric franchise locations nationwide, the perfect fit for you is out there.

May 4, 2018 1 min read

Our pre-selected locations are known as “Zones”. Purchasing a zone will allow a franchisee to trade and market in that area. We have based the designated zones on the research that was conducted by a research consulting firm. A franchisee can purchase a maximum of 2 zones at a time, purchasing multiple zones will enable the franchisee to receive a discounted price on the other zones.

Top Zones per Province:

Gauteng:

Sandton

Krugersdorp

Groenkloof

Randburg

Bedfordview

Boksburg

Irene

Western Cape:

Strand

Stellenbosch

Cape Town

Hout Bay

George

Bellville

Eastern Cape:

Jeffery’s Bay

Grahamstown

Port Elizabeth

East London

Queenstown

King Williams Town

Northern Cape:

Kimberly

Uppington

KwaZulu-Natal:

Durban South

Ladysmith

Richards Bay

Umhlanga

Amazimtoti

Pinetown

North West:

Rustenburg North East

Rustenburg South West

Limpopo:

Thabazimbi

Polokwane

Tzaneen

Phalaborwa

Mpumalanga:

Witbank/Middleburg

Lydenburg

Secunda/Standerton

Free State:

Sasolburg

Bloemfontein

If you want to learn more reasons to invest in an electrical franchise, or if you would like to take the next step in joining Sunburst Electric, don't hesitate to contact us today!