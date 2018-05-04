My Queue

South Africa

Top Locations For A Sunburst Electric Franchise

With over 270 possible Sunburst Electric franchise locations nationwide, the perfect fit for you is out there.
Top Locations For A Sunburst Electric Franchise
Image credit: Supplied
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Our pre-selected locations are known as “Zones”. Purchasing a zone will allow a franchisee to trade and market in that area. We have based the designated zones on the research that was conducted by a research consulting firm. A franchisee can purchase a maximum of 2 zones at a time, purchasing multiple zones will enable the franchisee to receive a discounted price on the other zones.

Top Zones per Province:

Gauteng:

  • Sandton
  • Krugersdorp
  • Groenkloof
  • Randburg
  • Bedfordview
  • Boksburg
  • Irene

Western Cape:

  • Strand
  • Stellenbosch
  • Cape Town
  • Hout Bay
  • George
  • Bellville

Eastern Cape:

  • Jeffery’s Bay
  • Grahamstown
  • Port Elizabeth
  • East London
  • Queenstown
  • King Williams Town

Northern Cape:

  • Kimberly
  • Uppington

KwaZulu-Natal:

  • Durban South
  • Ladysmith
  • Richards Bay
  • Umhlanga
  • Amazimtoti
  • Pinetown

North West:

  • Rustenburg North East
  • Rustenburg South West

Limpopo:

  • Thabazimbi
  • Polokwane
  • Tzaneen
  • Phalaborwa

Mpumalanga:

  • Witbank/Middleburg
  • Lydenburg
  • Secunda/Standerton

Free State:

  • Sasolburg
  • Bloemfontein

If you want to learn more reasons to invest in an electrical franchise, or if you would like to take the next step in joining Sunburst Electric, don't hesitate to contact us today!

