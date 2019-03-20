My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence: The New Life Jacket of the Healthcare Space

AI will streamline the decision-making process in the healthcare sector and will also enhance the productivity of the doctors
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Artificial Intelligence: The New Life Jacket of the Healthcare Space
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India has two contrast images when it comes to the healthcare sector. While one faction is able to avail the advancement of technologies in the healthcare space, another faction can at the most only avail the basic healthcare treatments. But this spectrum is altering now. Starting from making the basic healthcare services available to the needy, several innovative technologies are disrupting the space and taking them to an altogether different standard. The private healthcare sector in close association with startups has been seeing the innovation that has amazed everyone and spend the industry up. The feather in the hat that the sector could earn from its tech innovation is the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to treat patients suffering from Cancer. The distinguished growth in the healthcare space has made many vouches that this will be one of the most promising segments for 2019.

“Over the course of last few years, we have seen a rise in startups in the healthcare sector. Part of the reason could be the ability to innovate in that sector. It is one of the most promising fields for a startup to scale and meet the needs of populous nations like ours,” says Ajeya Motaganahalli, Senior Director, Engineering and Leader of NetApp Excellerator, NetApp shares his outlook about the sector.

He also points out the several diagnostic tests that are getting carried out through the help of AI led startups. There are Machine Learning and analytics, which are helping hospitals achieve the required level of productivity so that they can service patients better.

Prevention is Better than Cure

‘Cancer’ – a word that startles everyone, needs more attention. Considered to be the most fatal of all diseases, the emergence of AI has got the detection of the disease easier and more streamlined than before.
Talking about AI disrupting the space, Vishwas Mudagal, the CEO of Good work Labs, pertaining to his AI works in the healthcare space says, “We are helping companies to determine how to detect cancer. For Cancer detection, you need an algorithm where you are going to predict if someone is going to have cancer or not. Looking at blood samples you can predict whether certain patients will have cancer in the future or not.” He also believes that this will even get better to a point where Deep Learning will even suggest the diagnosis of the disease.

Simplified Process with Minimum Pocket Pinch

Although the process sounds complicated and exorbitant, digitizing healthcare will actually help to make it more affordable and accessible. Adding to this, India has a disparity in the ratio of doctors to patients. Here AI comes to the forefront and helps to reduce the time that a doctor in the traditional treatment model has to offer to a patient, increasing the scope of treating more number of patients in the same timeframe. Thus, a doctor’s productivity enhances.

AI has the power to enhance skills, Dr Geetha Manjunath, CEO, Niramai points out, “Cities have provisions to offer to the sick. But the rural areas are far behind. There are certain villages, where doctors come once in three months. But there are help workers, who know certain medical aspects but need more skills. Here AI can help them with decision-making skills.” Simplifying it further she says that AI will simplify the process to an extent where the help workers will be shown red, yellow and green lights to determine critically sick, lesser unhealthy and perfectly fine individuals respectively.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence: The New Life Jacket of the Healthcare Space

Healthcare

Will AI reshape the Indian Healthcare industry in 2019?

Healthcare

App Development and The Healthcare Industry: The Eight Important Factors