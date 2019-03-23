My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

All Eyes On Beirut: MIT Enterprise Forum To Honor Innovators Of 12th Arab Startup Competition

With 67 semi-finalists, 19 stellar teams, of which only nine will make the cut, hear their pitches and take away insights from industry experts, this March 29.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
All Eyes On Beirut: MIT Enterprise Forum To Honor Innovators Of 12th Arab Startup Competition
Image credit: MIT Enterprise Forum
Prebootcamp in Amman
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The countdown begins as MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF), Pan Arab Region will be finally unveiling the much-awaited winners' list of the 2018-2019 edition of Arab Startup Competition in its Award Ceremony at Hilton Habtoor Grand Hotel, Beirut.

Much more than just an awards night, the event which will be held on March 29, will also feature panel discussions and audience Q&A sessions. From getting the opportunity to meet industry leaders, understanding what VCs want and pitfalls startups should avoid, to learning about MITEF’s ‘Innovate for Refugees’ and ‘Arab World Meets Silicon Valley’ programs, there are many reasons to attend the 12th MITEF.

A few of the sessions that are worth keeping an eye includes panel discussions on the role of governments in fostering growth of digital economies, leveraging AI in education to prepare for the future workforce and how deep learning shifting digital economies, among others. An exciting and unparalleled speaker line-up awaits, some of which include: Hala Fadel, Chair, MIT Enterprise Forum, Pan Arab; Huma Abidi, Director of Deep Learning, Machine Learning & Software Engineering, Intel; Ferid Belhaj, Vice President MENA, The World Bank; Nashwa Aly, Head of Public Policy for MENA, Facebook; Rob Mccargow, Director of AI, PwC UK and Prof. Charbel Farhat, Chairman,  Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics ,Stanford University.

The annual Arab Startup Competition (ASC) allows entrepreneurs from various stages and sectors to showcase, test and pitch their prototypes across three tracks: The Ideas track, the Startups track and the Social Entrepreneurship track, with cash prizes worth US$160,000 up for grabs. For this edition, the ASC had received over 4000 initial applicants, from which the 67 semi-finalists who had qualified, attended pre-boot camp training in Amman, Jordan this February 26-27, on business modelling, customer mapping and venture scaleup in preparation for the finals. The big day will commence with the innovators exhibiting their projects and presenting their businesses to a global audience. Winners will be honored with cash prizes, media exposure and exceptional networking opportunities.

Hala Fadel, Chair of the Board of MITEF Pan Arab, commends how the competitions provides an avenue for growth for entrepreneurs. “Throughout the last twelve years, we have seen a growing Arab startup scene, with an increasing number of entrepreneurs applying for this particular competition, who not only want to launch a business, but who want to stand out from the crowd.”

This year’s competition involves collaborative efforts of several ecosystem stakeholders: Community Jameel, The World Bank, Touch, Investment Development Authority of Lebanon (IDAL), King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Beirut Digital District, CMA, CGM, and Roland Berger. In this year’s gala event, MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab will publicly launch its inaugural annual impact report, which explains how ASC has contributed to the Arab economy over the past 12 years and introduce a new Arab Entrepreneurship Maturity Index.

For more details on the event, head over here.

Related: MITEF Pan Arab's 12th Arab Startup Competition Gears Up For The Finals in Beirut

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Amazon Launches an Exclusive Line of Beauty Products

News and Trends

Arabic Book Retail Platform Jamalon Raises Over US$10 Million In Its Ongoing Series B Round

News and Trends

The DNA Testing Company 23andMe Reveals a New Genetic Analysis