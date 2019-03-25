Dubai Startup Hub's Startup Hub Panorama Edition 4.0 Looks Into The Emirate's Funding Landscape For Entrepreneurs

Startup Panorama Edition 4.0 provides a 360-degree outlook on the 'what, when and how' of securing funding for UAE start-ups.

March 25, 2019 2 min read

Entrepreneurship is not a 'one-size-fits-all formula', and with no correct way of going about it- so, how does one filter advice and make the right decision?

Dubai Startup Hub, a semi-government initiative under Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is back with the fourth edition of Startup Hub Panorama, a one-stop platform for the entrepreneurship community.

For amateurs, just deciphering the complexities of finance and investing can be perplexing, and despite being experienced, seasoned entrepreneurs also find themselves lost when it comes to understanding the needs of the local economy and trends within the MENA region, which is why, the new edition of Startup Hub Panorama is designed to make the whole transition hassle-free.

Startup Hub Panorama 4.0 has got everyone covered; from pre-seed to seed capital, incubators and accelerators, angel investors, venture capital, crowdfunding, and all the way to IPO, it 's designed to transform a powerful idea into a tangible reality.

The Startup Hub Panorama 4.0 report, provides information about various funding programmes that are available, an exhaustive list of angel investors and the stages they support, a guide on decision-making on 'how to finance a startup from idea to exit in the UAE'. Some of the programs that the guide covers include: Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai SME, Fintech HIVE, in5, womena, Techstars and Dubai Future Accelerators.

