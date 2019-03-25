Installing Right Automation Systems at the Workplace

Here's what automation can do for your workplace: from bills to the environment

March 25, 2019

Regardless of what business or practice you run, you might find yourself footing exorbitant energy bills every month. But how can you reduce your carbon footprint while trying to keep up with the daily requirements of your office space?

You may own a restaurant, perhaps a small business, or a large corporate office, but either way, a smart and innovative commercial automation system can significantly reduce your energy needs. Smart technology is driven by the Internet of Things integrates features that lower your bills, while reducing your energy footprint. Keep reading below to learn more about the eco-friendly commercial automation technology that will help you optimize your workplace environs!

Turn off the Lights!

Stats claim that in the United States, 38 Per cent of the total energy consumed in office buildings is on account of lighting. A reduction in lighting usage can significantly reduce overall energy consumption. This is where lighting control strategies involving High-End Trim, Day Lighting, Vacancy Sensing, Time Scheduling, Motorised Shades among others contribute significantly in energy saving.

High-End Trim: To employ this system, we start off with maximum lighting output fixtures clipped to 80per cent. The logic is governed by the fact that the human eye cannot distinguish between 10-20% reductions in light from a maximum of 100per cent.

Daylighting: Enablingdaylight sensors to measure available sunlight, and correspondingly reducing the output of luminaires saves energy.

Vacancy Sensing: A systems where one manually switches on lights, but on exiting, the vacancy sensor automatically turns lights or even air-conditioning off can significantly cut energy costs. This technology is a fairly common eco-friendly method today.

Time Scheduling: Using a time clock to reduce the overall lighting after normal office hours in public areas is one method of energy saving. These could also be places like parking lots, which accommodate maximum traffic at certain times in the day, and lighting can be adjusted according to the same.

Motorised Shades: Automated shades are ideal systems to cut down on the redundant quantity of lighting fixtures. With the push of a button, you can lower or raise the shades at your command. Any of the employees or workers can operate the tech themselves– before a presentation, a meeting, or if a client asks to have the natural sunlight come through. But on a balmy afternoon, the shades may admit diffused daylight, creating a delightful ambience.

When the shades are up, the lights can dim or turn off completely, effectively minimizing energy consumption.

Motorized windows are not just great for balancing a room’s lighting, they also provide the ultimate insulation for your workspace. These shades operate by relying on how they are installed. With a “gap” in between the shade and wall, there is an ideal amount of space created that acts as insulation for the building. During summers, the HVAC will not have to work overtime to cool down spaces, and in winters, the heating bills won’t be nearly as high. Smart shades can keep one warmer or cooler when needed, without even lifting a finger.

Measurement

All of the above strategies help save energy and cost. However, in order to measure absolute savings, it is important that a large commercial building also invests in a comprehensive Lighting Management System (LMS), comprising hardware and software to generate efficient solutions, based on actual data and consumption in the workspace.