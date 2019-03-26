My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Acquisitions

A Milestone For the MENA Startup Ecosystem: Uber Acquires Careem For US$3.1 Billion

The deal will see Careem becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber, though Careem will continue to operate independently under the leadership of current CEO and co-founder Mudassir Sheikha.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Milestone For the MENA Startup Ecosystem: Uber Acquires Careem For US$3.1 Billion
Image credit: Careem
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It’s official: Uber is buying Careem for US$3.1 billion.

The acquisition of the Dubai-born Careem by the San Francisco-headquartered Uber is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, with the transaction consisting of $1.7 billion in convertible notes, and $1.4 billion in cash.

The deal will see Careem becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber, though Careem will continue to operate independently under the leadership of the company's current CEO and co-founder, Mudassir Sheikha.

“This is an important moment for Uber, as we continue to expand the strength of our platform around the world,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber, in a statement.

“With a proven ability to develop innovative local solutions, Careem has played a key role in shaping the future of urban mobility across the Middle East, becoming one of the most successful startups in the region,” Khosrowshahi noted. “Working closely with Careem’s founders, I’m confident we will deliver exceptional outcomes for riders, drivers, and cities, in this fast-moving part of the world.”

Source: Careem

Commenting on the acquisition, Sheikha said, “Joining forces with Uber will help us accelerate Careem’s purpose of simplifying and improving the lives of people, and building an awesome organization that inspires.”

“The mobility and broader internet opportunity in the region is massive and untapped, and has the potential to leapfrog our region into the digital future,” he added. “We could not have found a better partner than Uber under Dara’s leadership to realize this opportunity.”

Uber’s buy-out of Careem is now the largest acquisition of a startup seen in the Middle East so far, with the deal amount surpassing Amazon’s reported $580 million purchase of Souq in 2017.

Careem, which was launched in Dubai in 2012, today operates in 120 cities across 15 countries.

Related: Careem: It's Full Speed Ahead For This Middle East Startup

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Acquisitions

The NYC Bagel Shop That Blew Up Thanks to 'Shark Tank' Just Got Acquired for $34 Million

Acquisitions

How to Make Your Startup's Acquisition a Beginning, Not an End

Acquisitions

VCs These Days Are Off Chasing Unicorns. But You Have Another Funding Option: Acquisition.