How Better Communication Skills Can Make You a Better Leader

March 29, 2019 3 min read

When it comes down to demonstrating your ability to take the lead at work, putting your money where your mouth isn’t just an idea — it can be tantamount to your success. Of course, taking the appropriate actions to display your competency and showcasing your ability to manage people is tremendously important — but developing the appropriate communication skills is sometimes grossly overlooked.

Saying the right thing at the right time can make the difference between closing a deal and losing a client, alienating an employee or developing a loyal teammate for life. Here are a few key communication skills necessary to hone in business environments:

Active Listening

Whether you’re speaking to an employee you manage or trying to communicate an issue with your manager, it’s instrumental to demonstrate active listening. As opposed to waiting for the opportunity to insert your own opinion into the conversation, show that you’re digesting what’s being said by the other person — it’s a surefire way that they’ll trust your response in turn, and your conversation produces the best results possible.

Manage Different Points of View

One of the key things about being a manager (or showing that you can be a manager) is applying your active listening skills to respectfully manage multiple viewpoints. Part of successful managerial communication is dealing with different opinions (and potentially conflict) with a sense of grace. Learn to pick up on body language and other non-verbal communication to navigate to points of compromise better.

Be Assertive

You might stray away from being assertive, in fear that it’ll come off as confrontational — trust us when we say they’re not one and the same. Part of being assertive is the ability to confidently stand behind your words and offer up a much-needed sense of direction or action plan.

Fact is, everyone possesses knowledge — but what makes individuals stand out as leaders is their ability to communicate that unique information. And beyond just relaying that information, figuring out a way to inspire and motivate others.

