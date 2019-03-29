My Queue

Technology

Game On: Logitech G935 Gaming Headset

Style up your gaming experience: with G935's LIGHTSYNC feature, you can change illumination on any device in any way you like.
Game On: Logitech G935 Gaming Headset
Image credit: Logitech
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Logitech isn’t playing around with its new range of headsets for gaming. The G935 7.1 LIGHTSYNC Wireless Gaming Headset delivers superior audio and striking RGB lighting. It’s the first in a family of headsets to feature Logitech G’s exclusive Pro-G 50mm Audio driver, which is crafted from hybrid mesh material that delivers deep bass and a round sound profile for highly cinematic audio. In addition, this new headset features Logitech G’s LIGHTSYNC technology, which allows you to customize illumination by syncing to any content, including games, videos, and music. This technology allows you to customize every color to match your setup across keyboards, mice and headsets.

The new headset also features DTS Headphone: X 2.0 surround sound, which simulates the 3D environment of the audio’s original mixing stage. Logitech rounds things out with 12 hours of battery life, enhanced 6mm microphone technology, and increased wireless performance. With premium leatherette earpads, an upgraded microphone and on-ear volume controls, G935 is the ideal choice to complete your battle station.

