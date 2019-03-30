10 Long Lasting Colognes To Wear At Work & Create An Impactful Aura

The way you smell, actually sets the tone for your day

March 30, 2019 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The biggest turn off in office is when the person sitting next to you reeks of his Eau de male scent. We bet you already have a face popping up in your head and your expression at the moment says it all.

If at present you are scrolling through this article, make sure you share the link of this piece with that person. Trust us, you will genuinely be helping him.Rest leave it to us, we are there for his rescue. And if you are among those who are looking to pick a cologne that has a light and corporate-friendly fragrance, you are at the right place. We bring you 10 fragrances across the different ranges, brands, and blends.

1. Versace Man Fraiche EDT

Source: Versace

If you don’t have Versace Man Fraiche EDT in your collection, you are missing out on one of the best colognes. The vibrant and intense aroma makes it a great pick. You have interesting notes of rosewood, carambola, sycamore wood, cedar leaves, and white lemon. Wear this fragrance every time you have a board meeting and you are in for some compliments.

2. United Colors of Benetton United Dreams Aim High Perfume

Source: UCB

How about something impressive, long-lasting and affordable? This variant from United Colors of Benetton has a light citrus hint with grapefruit, lemon and a mild fragrance of sage, mint, and nutmeg. Adding to it are light notes of wood, moss, and amber, making it a pocket-friendly pick.

3. Hugo Boss Red EDT Spray for Men

Source: Hugo Boss

Having a premium perfume is a must, after all, who doesn’t like smelling fresh? The Red EDT from Hugo Boss can be called as your companion, be it an office meeting, a social gathering, or a get-together, this one bottle is a deal-breaker. What is it that makes it most recommended in our list is a top note of grapefruit, a base note of cedar wood and a heart note of rhubarb.

4. Creed Green Irish Tweed

Source: Creed

If you are among people, who get impressed by crisp fragrance, Creed Green Irish Tweed is an ideal pick for you. Once you own this, you just get addicted to its fragrance. The citrus freshness makes head turn. While this is an expensive buy for sure, it is worth every penny. Look at it as a long-term investment and you will have no regrets.

5. Burberry London EDT for Men

Source:us.burberry.com

Well, when it is a Burberry product, we don’t really have to sell you the item. The premium brand makes you trust it blindly. Burberry London EDT lasts longer and makes a great impression.

6. Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio for Men

Source: giorgioarmani.com

For once if you feel having a good cologne doesn’t really matter, you really would want to rethink about it. Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio has notes of bergamot, jasmine, neroli, lemon, and tangerine. While jasmine might not be your fragrance but the other elements gives you a unique blend. Try this blend on yourself and get ready for some great remarks.

7. Yves Saint Laurent L'homme Ultime

Source: YSL

This fragrance is all about power but mildness at the same time. To put it simply, Yves Saint Laurent L'homme Ultime is the perfect definition of a clean and sophisticated style. Let’s just say this perfume is the typical YSL pick with top notes of cardamom, ginger, grapefruit, vetiver, and cedar. One spray and you are sorted for the whole day.

8. Paco Rabanne Invictus Aqua Eau de Toilette

Source: PacoRabanne

What can be better than a fragrance that does a perfect 9 to 5 job? Paco Rabanne’s this pick is everything that defines freshness. This manly perfume has notes of amber and guaiac wood and you just can’t resist it.

9. Chanel Bleu De Chanel Men's Parfum

Source: Chanel

Some perfumes define a class and Chanel knows how to pull it seamlessly. Chanel Bleu De Chanel is a complete package that has a musky note. Coming from the house of Lagerfeld, you just know, this one can’t go wrong. Though this was introduced nine years ago in the market, it is still one of the bestsellers.

10. Gucci Intense Oud

Source: Gucci

Gucci is all about real men and the list can never be completed if this stellar doesn’t make it to our list. Right from its packaging to its fragrance, this perfume lingers on your body like nobody's business. Be it day or night, you know Gucci is the best.