What Do Employers Mean by 'Good Communication Skills'?

Some work-place communication hygiene checks can help make us more effective communicators

April 3, 2019 5 min read

When was the last time you saw a job description that didn’t include good communication skills within its top 5 selection criteria? Whether the most technical or least people centric job roles, communication skills always seem to appear at the forefront. The multi-device world that we live in has almost exacerbated this requirement as we now need to be effective communicators across a variety of mediums. In this over-engaged, highly sensitized and digital driven world, there is little opportunity for a poor communicator.

So then, who teaches us how to be better communicators?

Authors Riley Mills and Robert Dean Duncan in The Bullseye Principle talk about the importance of communication as essential to professional and personal success. They provide a definitive guide for people looking to ace high stake conversations, presentations and collaborations as they focus on a key principle of intention-based communication. The goal of the intention based technique is that focuses on delivery- how you say it- to ensure the audience feels, thinks and behaves in sync with the message you would like conveyed.

An interesting observation that the authors make is that because we communicate all the time, we assume we must be good communicators. The reality is that developing effective professional communication takes time, needs practice and is a lifelong personal development exercise.

So whether at an interview, a meeting, in your marriage or even on a date, being an effective communicator is your pathway to success.

Communication skills are, however, more than just verbal or written in nature and include a number of non-verbal cues such as kinesics, proxemics, paralinguistic, in addition to human centricity and being able to successfully communicate in a low touch low feel world. It is about communicating positively with clarity, developing strong active listening skills, being able to read other people’s behaviors, effectively managing conflict, navigating difficult conversations successfully, being empathetic and adaptable.

Some work-place communication hygiene checks that can help make us more effective communicators include: