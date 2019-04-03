My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Workplaces

What Do Employers Mean by 'Good Communication Skills'?

Some work-place communication hygiene checks can help make us more effective communicators
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Do Employers Mean by 'Good Communication Skills'?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Business Head, The Real Estate Management Institute- REMI
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When was the last time you saw a job description that didn’t include good communication skills within its top 5 selection criteria? Whether the most technical or least people centric job roles, communication skills always seem to appear at the forefront. The multi-device world that we live in has almost exacerbated this requirement as we now need to be effective communicators across a variety of mediums. In this over-engaged, highly sensitized and digital driven world, there is little opportunity for a poor communicator.

 

So then, who teaches us how to be better communicators?

 

Authors Riley Mills and Robert Dean Duncan in The Bullseye Principle talk about the importance of communication as essential to professional and personal success. They provide a definitive guide for people looking to ace high stake conversations, presentations and collaborations as they focus on a key principle of intention-based communication. The goal of the intention based technique is that focuses on delivery- how you say it- to ensure the audience feels, thinks and behaves in sync with the message you would like conveyed.

An interesting observation that the authors make is that because we communicate all the time, we assume we must be good communicators. The reality is that developing effective professional communication takes time, needs practice and is a lifelong personal development exercise.

 

So whether at an interview, a meeting, in your marriage or even on a date, being an effective communicator is your pathway to success.

 

Communication skills are, however, more than just verbal or written in nature and include a number of non-verbal cues such as kinesics, proxemics, paralinguistic, in addition to human centricity and being able to successfully communicate in a low touch low feel world. It is about communicating positively with clarity, developing strong active listening skills, being able to read other people’s behaviors, effectively managing conflict, navigating difficult conversations successfully, being empathetic and adaptable.

 

Some work-place communication hygiene checks that can help make us more effective communicators include:

 

  1. Be Self Aware: Take feedback from your peers or friends and family, and observe the impact of your communication on others. Self- awareness is the first hurdle in the communication journey. Once the awareness sets in, the improvement will follow.
  2. Know when there is TMI: In the workplace, limiting communication to what is absolutely essential is important to be effective. Whether it’s in a client meeting or at an interview, it is importat to communicate with clarity without indulging in TMI. Your personal life should largely remain outside the realm of the work place.
  3. Keep it Positive: Begin all communication on a positive note and focus on offering solutions rather than merely highlighting problems. Refrain from negative comments or making excuses for tasks that have not been accomplished. Speak with conviction and showcase you command over the situation through confident communication.
  4. No ‘Phubbing’: For millennials and Gen Z, this is very important to remember. When in meetings or at job interviews or generally in a conversation at the workplace, make sure your devices are on silent or put away to prevent you from ‘phubbing’ the other person. This indicates that you value another person’s time as much as your own.
  5. Don’t Fake It: Remember, non-verbal cues speak volumes! After all, there is no point in giving a compliment or a raise or saying how much you like this company or individual if your body language says otherwise.
  6. Show that you Care: A little empathy goes a long way. Be human-centered in your approach towards all stakeholders and it will enable you to build meaningful relationships in the workplace.
  7. Confidence not Arrogance: Being well-informed, having clarity of thought and precision in your communication will demonstrate confidence at meetings or at interviews. Remember there is a fine line between confidence and arrogance and people resonate better with confident people not arrogant ones!
  8. Think Twice: In the work place effective ‘phrasing’, being ‘measured’ in your communication and using ‘professional language’ will take you a long way. It is especially important to self-manage in moments of irritation, anger, anxiety or stress.
  9. Navigate Mediums Successfully: The biggest challenge that we face today is being able to successfully communicate across all mediums. In a largely low touch, low feel world messaging services have become a challenging primary form of communication. Make sure you stay professional in your language and approach across these mediums, and follow the requisite protocol irrespective of offline or online communication.
  10. Intellect > Mind: As Vedanta philosophy suggests, your rationale and reasoning should guide you to better manage emotions and desires. The more you conduct yourself in line with your ‘intellect’ the more evolved will you be as a professional.

 

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Workplaces

Satisfying Employees + Mobile Apps = Tangible Business Outcomes

Workplaces

#8 Things Corporate Should Keep In Mind For a Compliant Workplace

Workplaces

Most Corporates Got This Wrong. Is Yours Any different?