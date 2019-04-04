My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sustainability

Success is Good, But Don't Forget to Embrace Sustainability

Organizations must reconceptualise sustainability as a means to transform; not only meeting the needs of society and the environment, but also creating a sustainable competitive advantage
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Success is Good, But Don't Forget to Embrace Sustainability
Image credit: Pixabay
Lecturer (Strategy), University of Queensland Business School
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

The face of sustainability is changing. Having long been pushed low on the priority list for many organizations, embracing sustainability is fast becoming a strategic imperative rather than an operational choice.

There are still plenty of management teams that are hesitant to consider and implement sustainability practices. But they should realize the potential risk of failing to consider environmental factors and the strategic need to incorporate the changing environment in their decision-making processes.

More than 75 per cent of Australians now accept the reality of climate change, and younger generations are increasingly demanding action to be taken. As a result, it’s driving action across the globe.

So, how can organizations promote strategic sustainability?

Connect With Environment

The ability of a manager to detect, prepare for and take advantage of coming changes on behalf of an organization is critical. From the disruption of new technology and population growth, to the impact of climate change, resource constraints and new business models, sustainability is a wicked challenge. Organizations must connect with their internal and external environment to align with industry norms and respond to consumer demand.

Think Strategically

Sustainability is no longer limited to sorting out and recycling from rubbish for improving efficiency; it’s about being strategic. Organizations need to consider all levels of their business and they must reconceptualize sustainability as a means to transform; not only meeting the needs of society and the environment but also creating a sustainable competitive advantage. Brisbane Airport Corporation recently incorporated potential climate change impacts in their new runway design by accounting for rising sea levels. They are also collaborating with the University of Queensland, Virgin and Queensland State Development in preparation for aviation fuel price rises resulting from carbon pricing, by working with to establish a biofuels’ market.

Nurture Innovation

Opportunities for innovation can be found across an organization, in different ways and at multiple levels. The entire life of a product should be considered as a “cycle”— from the resources used and production processes adopted, to the operation of the finished product, its lifespan as well as disposal options. Designing for longevity or remanufacturing should be considered, which has implications for new business models. To reach a target of 100 per cent utilization of its extracted sandstone resource, Queensland company Rock Trade innovated the product design, process and system levels to bring new products to market. They developed new products from 100 per cent of their resources, up from a previous level of 20 per cent.

Create the Right Culture

Culture and strategy need to be married together to promote sustainable change. Having the key corporate team onboard is critical, and is later supported by visible commitments led by internal “champions” from small scale investments in recycling and efficiency investments to wellbeing programs and reporting that helps in shaping the company for more strategic changes.

Maintain Resilience

The future is always uncertain, but when the implications of climate change are combined with the pressure of increasing populations and urbanization, organizations must expect the unexpected. Businesses need to adopt a structured approach to consider what the future may hold by incorporating tools such as scenario planning.

Social, environmental and regulatory pressures are combining to influence organizational decision making. It’s time to recognize that sustainability is not just a pretty facade. When incorporated into strategic planning, sustainability offers potential value for an organization’s competitive future.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sustainability

It's Official: Customers Prefer Sustainable Companies

Sustainability

Engaging Employees in Corporate Responsibility Is a Brilliant Strategy

Sustainability

Is 'Low Cost at All Costs' the New Business Mantra? It Doesn't Have to Be.