Belinda Wade
Lecturer (Strategy), University of Queensland Business School
Belinda is a lecturer within the Strategy Discipline of the University of Queensland Business School and co-leader of the research theme - Business Sustainability Initiative: Building Resilience and Adapting to Change. Belinda’s teaching closely follows her research agenda which examines organizational adaptation to sustainability issues. Recent research has highlighted decarbonising actions taken within contrasting Australian industry sectors and the dynamic capabilities which can promote greater adaptation to market changes related to the growing pressure to decarbonise the Australian economy.
On a professional level, Belinda has worked extensively within the marketing and trading areas of major energy providers, in a mix of commercial analytical, trading and managerial roles in both traditional energy and environmental product markets.
