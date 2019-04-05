My Queue

Franchises

Digital Marketing Strategies for Existing and Aspiring Franchise Owners

Business owners these days have started to opt for digital marketing, realizing the benefits it can bring to their ventures
Digital Marketing Strategies for Existing and Aspiring Franchise Owners
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The rapidly transforming and evolving marketing strategies have generated curiosity among modern day business owners. According to a survey, the last two years are heavily responsible for the current scenario of this segment. It is said that this rapid change is beneficial for business investors that could bring profits and sales to an organization if the tool is rightly utilized.

India, being the second largest startup nation across the world is heavily impacting the national business market via new startups stepping up in the industry with their own unique services, products, and promises.

Business owners these days have started to opt for digital marketing, realizing the benefits it can bring to their ventures. But it’s important to understand that all the tools under digital marketing are not equally effective.

But usually, franchise owners either fail to select the best digital marketing tool or are unaware about several of them. As an owner, it’s your choice to eventually select a tool, but make sure that your decision ends up in boosting the growth of your business.

Mentioned below are some digital marketing tools that startups could opt for growing their businesses.

Email Marketing

Email marketing has already been predicted dead in the near future. But despite this prediction, email marketing continues to bring profits to the organization every now and then. It might be an old –school marketing strategy, but eventually, it’s a well-proven strategy as well.

In fact, email marketing is continuing to deliver a handsome return on investment (ROI) to marketers. Being an effective marketing strategy, not all startups are able to utilize the true power of email marketing.

Social Media Marketing

In the era of digitalization, social media marketing has evolved as the boon for every single business available in India. Marketers have realized the dominant nature of social media that can make or break a brand’s reputation according to specified actions.

Not only social media marketing attracts the buyers, but it also helps a brand in created the rightful exposure in order to run and sustain successfully in the modern day business ecosystem. After email marketing, social media marketing could well be the next big thing in the industry.

Pay-Per-Click Marketing

This is one marketing technique that has been a hot topic. Pay-per-click (PPC) marketing technique is that strategy where startups use search engine advertising for bringing visitors directly to the website. This technique allows a brand to reach out to its audience at the right time.

While having many benefits like high ROI, control over budget, easy information on data and analytics, pay-per-click marketing strategy is a must to have for startups.

This article was originally published by Shahram Warsi.

