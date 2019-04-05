My Queue

Lifestyle

Hit The Office In Style With These Tech-Friendly Backpacks & Carry Your World Along With You

Finding a bag that will let you carry your world of technology along with you.
Hit The Office In Style With These Tech-Friendly Backpacks & Carry Your World Along With You
Image credit: booqbags.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Finding the perfect laptop and messenger back is no easy quest. And things become more difficult when you are carrying your entire world of technology along with you. Escaping our office and the smart world is next to impossible, we totally depend on it. So we are here to find you the perfect bag that will fit your laptop, tablets, chargers, files and more. And let’s not forget these bags are stylish and will instantly make you add them to your shopping cart.

 

Herschel Supply Company Retreat Backpack

Source: herschel.com

The unique style of Herschel Supply always makes it a must-have. The range of Retreat comes in various colour, making it a wonderful pick. Coated in polyester, the bag is quite spacious. Though the build might give you doubts its reinforced bottom makes it quite solid.

 

Calpak Kaya Faux Leather Laptop Backpack

Source: calpaktravel.com

Calpak totally gets the vibe when it comes to understanding backpack and this faux leather laptop backpack is stellar. The bag no doubt is smart, tech-friendly, giving you ample space to keep your travel essentials along with your laptop/MacBook, charger, cords and more.

 

Asus Rog Nomad V2 Backpack

Source: en.accessoires-asus.com

Have a gaming laptop? Well then finding a perfect backpack for you is a must and Asus ROG Nomad is the right pick any day. After all, you wouldn’t want to mess up with you 17-inch gaming laptop. Name a thing and everything can be accommodated in this bag. From your keyboard, mouse, extra controllers, hard disks, graphics cards, peripherals, power supply, and even a few spare clothes. Well, we might have added a lot of inflow, but the back is quite huge for that matter and you will love owning it for sure. It’s not just a work bag but also something you can carry with yourself when travelling for adventure.

 

Aer Tech Backpack

Source: aersf.com

One of the most tech-friendly bags, this might come across as a normal backpack to you but once you open it, you will know what we are talking about. The bag comes with a lot of pockets, zipper pouches and sleeves to hold all kind of gadgets.

 

Booq Cobra Squeeze

Source: booqbags.com

From its well-designed look to its material, this bag is one of the best bags to own. The bag is designed keeping Apple products in mind, however, you can easily fit a 15.4-inch laptop in it. The bag is rough and tough and water-repellent, making it a wonderful buy. The bag also comes with a separate compartment for your smartphones.

 

Noreve Urban Backpack

Source: noreve.com

How would we define this bag? A complete business chick! A genuine leather backpack, Noreve is worth every penny. The bag has a laptop compartment, an elasticated Velcro strap, small pockets for pens and smartphones. The bag comes with various zippers and invisible magnet compartments. Thinking about colour? The bag is available in beige, brown and black. The price tag might take your breath away, but luxury comes at a cost.

 

Royce New York Powered Up Tech Charging Backpack

Source: bloomingdales.com

If you are looking out to make a fashion statement but at the same time maintain a sleek look Royce New York Powered Up Tech Charging Backpack is the ultimate big. The bag has everything to hold from your electronic gadgets to other travel goods. The USP of this piece is the built-in charging port so you can charge your phone battery even when you are travelling. This does sound like a life-saver bag and it is.

 

Fjällräven Kånken No. 2 Laptop Backpack

Source: Fjällräven.com

Fjällräven backpack has a lot more than just making a popular system. Keeping it simple, the bag is designed keeping your basic needs in mind. It has a laptop compartment and other dedicated space.

