Here's the World's First Country to Launch 5G Services

South Korean operator SK Telecom selected the Korean leaders in various fields as the world's first 5G subscribers

April 5, 2019 3 min read

The concept of 5G-enabled smartphones is picking up globally. Many companies are making sure their networks and devices lead in terms of 5G readiness.Also known as fifth generation wireless, the technology succeeds the 4G, 3G and 2G systems. The network targets high data rate, reduced latency, energy saving, cost reduction, higher system capacity, and massive device connectivity. According to a new report from Analysys Mason, a year ago, China and South Korea were leading in 5G readiness, with the US close behind. This year, America is surging ahead, surpassing South Korea and pulling into first place alongside China. South Korea, however, has proved everyone wrong.

World’s First 5G Network

The country has launched the world's first nationwide 5G mobile networks two days early, its top mobile carriers said. South Korea’s three mobile carriers, SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus, held launch events to start 5G services.

Hours later, the U.S. service provider Verizon switched on its commercial 5G network in two cities, Chicago and Minneapolis, a week in advance of schedule. On Friday, South Korean operator SK Telecom selected the Korean leaders in various fields such as sports and games as the world's first 5G subscribers and public relations ambassadors. It was opened two days earlier than originally planned to announce 5G in order to spread to the world widely.

SK Telecom began selling its 5G smartphone Galaxy S10 5G for general customers on 5th April, the original launch date. In the second half of 2019, the company will expand 5G network coverage to nationwide subways, national parks and festival sites.

Samsung Electronics also released a press statement saying that Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be available for purchase in Korea starting April 5, 2019. Over the past decade, the smartphone giant has worked closely with network operators, device manufacturers and software developers to make 5G a reality with its complete end-to-end solution. Now, consumers will be able to unlock an entirely new mobile experience with the innovative features of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Buzz Around the World

5G technology made plenty of headlines last year. In November, Xiaomi President Lin Bin shared the image of the company’s flagship device Mi Mix 3 running on 5G version. The picture was later retweeted by Donovan Sung, Xiaomi’s Director of Product Management, and it said “We’ve successfully tested 5G data connections on Xiaomi phones, and we can’t wait for the official rollout of 5G next year!…. 5G download speeds are more than 10X faster than 4G speeds. What’s everyone looking forward to the most?” The company also confirmed that Mi Mix 3 will be one of the first 5G smartphones. In February, the launched the smartphone at the Mobile World Congress