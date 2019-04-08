My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elon Musk

Tesla Investigated Elon Musk After He Reportedly Pushed a Former Employee

Witnesses reported that Musk pushed and yelled at the employee.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla Investigated Elon Musk After He Reportedly Pushed a Former Employee
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images via engadget
Elon Musk
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Tesla's board investigated a physical altercation between CEO Elon Musk and a former employee last September. The incident is the latest in a string of reports of the company's CEO angrily yelling and firing employees.

The incident in question occurred when a senior employee returned to the company's Fremont delivery hub facility the day after turning in their resignation to tie up loose ends and say goodbye to colleagues according to Bloomberg.

According to witnesses that requested anonymity from Bloomberg for fear of retribution, Musk yelled and told the employee to leave. One witness noted that Musk told the person, "I will nuke you," if they harmed Tesla. Then according to reports, Musk physically blocked the person when they moved to grab their backpack.

During the incident Musk physically touched the employee according to witnesses and the employee. The event has been described as a push by some and a light touch or tap by others. Regardless of the amount of force used by the CEO, it prompted an investigation by the company's board of directors.

The board told Bloomberg that after talking to multiple witnesses it determined that there was "no physical altercation." But there was no word on how the board reacted to the yelling and cursing.

This hasn't been a great week for the CEO in terms of his behavior.

The Tesla CEO is currently embroiled with the SEC over his tweets and earlier this week a District Judge told both parties to, "take a deep breath, put your reasonableness pants on, and work this out."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

SEC Says Elon Musk Violated Settlement With Tweet

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Asks Judge to Toss 'Pedo Guy' Defamation Lawsuit

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Says the SEC Can't Stop Him From Tweeting What He Wants