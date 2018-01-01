Roberto Baldwin

Roberto Baldwin is a senior editor at Engadget. When not reporting about technology and cats, Roberto spends his time surfing, snowboarding, playing in too many bands, and trying to figure out where he left his MagSafe 2 adaptor. 

Uber's Legal Defense: Waymo Does LiDAR Better, for Now
Uber's Legal Defense: Waymo Does LiDAR Better, for Now

The ride-hailing company admits it's still using off-the-shelf components.
Ford CEO Mark Fields Looks to a Future Beyond Car Ownership
Ford CEO Mark Fields Looks to a Future Beyond Car Ownership

How the automaker will survive when most people no longer need a car.
Report: Twitter Won't Count Links, Photos in 140-Character Limit
Report: Twitter Won't Count Links, Photos in 140-Character Limit

Twitter has been on feature-adding spree lately as it tries to attract new users.
Twitter Adds Desktop Notifications for Direct Messages
Twitter Adds Desktop Notifications for Direct Messages

The notifications will be available for all by the end of the week.
Intel Wants You to Stop Hating Meetings
Intel Wants You to Stop Hating Meetings

The worst part about meetings isn't showing off your new presentation; it's how difficult it is to get your computer screen to show up on the TV.
