My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customer Research

Learn How to Stay Ahead of the Curve By 'Futurecasting'

Futurecasting for Product Innovation teaches you how to anticipate consumers' future needs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Learn How to Stay Ahead of the Curve By 'Futurecasting'
Image credit: Billetto Editorial
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurship is tough, but its basic tenets aren’t rocket science. A well-devised business plan, strong financial backing, cohesive teamwork and a standout product or service all add up to a potentially stellar company.

You might not need to reinvent the wheel to offer something that people want, but what your customers desire today can change dramatically from what they need tomorrow. The world is charging ahead at a breakneck pace, and there are countless online shops that can beat you to the new-product punch. Futurecasting for Product Innovation teaches you how to create a relevant, sustainable business by anticipating your customers’ future needs.

Pro consultant Lee-Sean Huang teaches this class. He’s the co-founder of Foossa, a creative consultancy. He’s also worked with organizations in the public, private and social sectors on all five continents, helping them innovate new services and experiences — making him the ideal instructor for this futurecasting crash course.

Futurecasting involves modeling and rehearsing potential future scenarios to determine what your demographic wants before they realize their needs. It’s an essential tool for design innovation and long-term business strategy — if you can envision your audience's future environment, you can predict what tools they might need to successfully navigate it.

This class utilizes techniques adapted from the military, global corporations and top design schools to help you map out best and worst-case future scenarios for your business. You’ll craft and model different future scenarios to “rehearse” for whatever comes your way, then engage your team in the process to get everyone on the same page.

Futurecasting for Product Innovation with Lee-Sean Huang has a sticker price of $29, but right now you can innovate for tomorrow for only $14.99 (48 percent off).

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Customer Research

Forget Third-Party Data. You're Already Missing Out on Most of Your First-Party Data

Customer Research

3 Ways to Read Your Customers' Minds

Growth Strategies

7 Key Steps to a Growth Strategy That Works Immediately