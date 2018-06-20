My Queue

Ready For Anything

From Customer to CEO in 11 Years: Joey Gonzalez of Barry's Bootcamp Shares Top Success Strategies (Podcast)

Joey Gonzalez shares how he rose through the ranks at Barry's Bootcamp -- and his top tips for others who want to mirror that career growth.
From Customer to CEO in 11 Years: Joey Gonzalez of Barry's Bootcamp Shares Top Success Strategies (Podcast)
Image credit: joeygonzalez | Instagram
Joey Gonzalez, CEO of Barry's Bootcamp
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read

Joey Gonzalez first walked into a Barry's Bootcamp studio as a customer in 2004. Eleven years later, he became the company's CEO.  

The boutique fitness brand, which is valued at more than $100 million, now has close to 50 studios worldwide. It's fueled by private capital -- the same equity firm behind the growth of Equinox -- and individual class prices range from around $20 to $40, depending on location. 

Gonzalez's past job titles at the fitness chain include manager, director of operations, partner and COO. In this episode of How Success Happens, he shares how he rose through the ranks -- and his top tips for others who want to mirror that career growth. One driving factor? Gonzalez's parents were both immigrants to the U.S., from Italy and Cuba, and their work ethic in building a life for themselves in America inspired him to follow through on his own passion. 

