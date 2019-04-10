Smart Fitness & Gym Equipments That You Can Add To Your Home Gym

Hitting the gym can be tedious but wouldn't life be easier if we had all those smart equipment at home?

No matter what level of fitness freak you are, there are going to be days when you would give it a miss. Our office routine is such that we often can’t maintain a work-life balance. Blame the fast pace life that we are living in or the growing level of responsibility that comes with your job profile, life is tough and our health/fitness often becomes a victim of it.

What is the point of having a seven to eight-figure salary if your body is not intact? What is the point of having those millions in your bank account when your fitness level keeps deteriorating? When the work pressure increases, the cheat days increase, our will to hit the gym reduces and our body flab increases. Hence it is important to get a little active and add those basic gym and fitness gadgets at your home. These devices are top in technology and at the same time are compact making sure your house ain’t a mess.

Why are these important and why you should buy them? In order to make up for the missed workout at home itself and stay fit and healthy!

Adjustable Dumbbells

We all require some weights to work out at home. When opting for a dumbbell make sure you pick sets that can adjust on different weights giving you the perfect gym feel. Opt for a piece that lets you adjust weights from 2kg to 25 kg. Sick to basic dumbbells if you are a starter, you wouldn’t want to strain yourself in name of fitness.

Home Gym Suspension Trainer

You have various brands out in the market when it comes to suspension trainer. But the question of why you need this at home? It is best for newbie and compact at the same time. The advantage of using suspension is that it lets you use your body weight and you can perform tons of exercises with this kit. If looking for full body workout, this lets you do squats, lunges, rows and a lot more exercises on similar lines. Using body weight instead of artificial weight lets you balance your body in a better manner.

Motorised Treadmill

With smart technology treadmills available in the market, indoor runs can be a lot more fun than you could ever think of. You have treadmills available with LED and smart touch plus console function. We know this sounds fun. While you are running you can also connect your phone app with the machines to keep track of your run. And we don’t really need to tell you why cardio is important.

Speed Rope

When buying cardio equipment gets heavy on your pocket, this is the best in the store of everyone. A portable item, that you can carry anywhere at a dirt cheap price. Skipping rope lets you sweat like nothing less, all you need is stamina which will develop with practice and of course a high ceiling. Once you start with this, you will feel it’s just like a walk in the garden but one of the most effective exercises when it comes to burning those calories.

Balance Ball

When it comes to core and balanced workout nothing is more cheap and affordable than a balance ball. While it might look like just a ball to you it at the same time helps you with versatile exercises and improves your balance like never before. The best equipment when it comes to working on your core muscles. When you pull, push, roll over it, the ball helps you in working on your body posture and helps you in achieving a flat stomach.

Punch Bag Set

How about some strong fit? You never know, you might need a firm wrist to punch someone. While this might look easy to you, it does take a lot of your strength. Boxing is a sport that demands a lot from your body and adding this to your home gym will just let you achieve goals that you might have never thought of. It is a form of cardio workout, simply hitting it hard and at the proper place will develop your power, focus, and stamina. And punching it lightly but for a longer period is as good as a cardio workout. Make sure you have a strong ceiling when putting this in play, after all, you wouldn’t want it to fall on your head when sweating yourself out.